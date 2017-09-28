Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Resona Holdings says restructuring of guarantee units

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc <8308.T>:Says co's guarantee unit acquires its shares from the co, Resona Bank, Limited, and Saitama Resona Bank, Limited, and will retire these shares within this year.Says the guarantee unit will become a wholly owned unit of the co.Says Osaka-based guarantee unit pays dividend to The Kinki Osaka Bank Ltd.

Resona Holdings sets transaction date for full acquisition of Singapore firm AFC Merchant Bank on July 31

July 28 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc <8308.T> ::* Says co's unit Resona Bank will fully acquire AFC Merchant Bank(Asean Finance Corporation Limited) on July 31 .

Resona Holdings partners with India's Yes Bank - Nikkei<8308.T>

Nikkei: Resona Holdings'3 units Resona Bank, saitama Resona Bank and kinki Osaka bank signed partnership agreements with India's Yes Bank - Nikkei .

R&I affirms Resona Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook

Resona Holdings Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.

Resona Holdings issues consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Resona Holdings Inc:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for ordinary profit at 250 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Net profit of 175 billion yen.FY 2016 revenues of 829.05 billion yen, net income of 180.42 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 17 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.