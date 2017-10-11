Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to potential notes offering

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc <8316.T>:Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to potential offering of senior fixed rate notes and senior floating rate notes ‍​.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it expects to issue one or more series of the senior notes in aggregate principal amounts to be determined - SEC filing.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it has made an application to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to list the notes on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it has also made an application for such notes to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF market.

Nippon Prologis REIT confirms to issue 7,170 units to SMBC Nikko Securities

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nippon Prologis REIT Inc <3283.T>:Says it receives notice from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., confirming subscription of 7,170 new units via private placement.Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will pay 1.58 billion yen in total (220,386 yen per unit) to the co.Previous news was disclosed on July 31.

Marumae to issue 159,200 shares to SMBC Nikko Securities

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Marumae Co Ltd <6264.T>:Says it will issue 159,200 shares to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc via private placement .SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will pay 197.2 million yen in total.Says subscription date on Aug. 25 and payment date on Aug. 28.Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 1.

Japan Hotel Reit Investment confirms to issue 12,940 units to SMBC Nikko Securities

July 28 (Reuters) - Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp <8985.T>:Says it confirms to issue 12,940 new units to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc through private placement.Previous news was disclosed on June 28.

Japan Retail Fund Investment extends period of commitment line contract with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

May 31(Reuters) - Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp <8953.T>:Says it extends maturity date of commitment line contract with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to May 31, 2019 from May 31, 2018.Says the previous was announced on May 30, 2016.

Beaglee confirms to issue 152,900 shares to SMBC Nikko Securities

Beaglee Inc <3981.T> : Says it received notice from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., confirming shares subscription . Says it will issue 152,900 news shares at the price of 1,547 yen per share, or for 236.5 million yen in total, private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. . Says subscription date April 18 and payment date April 19 .Proceeds is used for financial instrument and advertising expense.

Wesco Holdings to form alliance with SMBC Trust Bank Ltd on aquariums business

Wesco Holdings Inc <6091.T>:Says the co to form alliance with SMBC Trust Bank Ltd on development of aquariums business on March 30.

R&I affirms Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc <8316.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Two more lenders in talks to acquire stake in Bank of Yokohama asset manager - Nikkei

Nikkei: Two more lenders seen linking with Bank of Yokohama asset manager - Nikkei . The parent of Tokyo Tomin Bank and Yachiyo Bank is in talks to take stake in an asset management firm owned by Bank of Yokohama and others - Nikkei . Tokyo TY Financial Group is expected to buy about 15% of the shares in Sky Ocean Asset Management as early as this month - Nikkei . Bank of Yokohama and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which established Sky Ocean in November 2014, now own 40% and 30% of the firm, respectively - Nikkei .Tokyo TY Financial will sell diversified mutual funds managed by Sky Ocean through its two banking units - Nikkei.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking's Thailand customers to be able to make deposits through Bangkok Bank branches - Nikkei

Nikkei:Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.'s customers in Thailand will soon be able to make deposits through branches of Bangkok bank - Nikkei.