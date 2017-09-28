Edition:
United States

Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)

8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

826JPY
12:53am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
¥816
Open
¥828
Day's High
¥829
Day's Low
¥820
Volume
1,616,000
Avg. Vol
2,991,193
52-wk High
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 04:19am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chiba Bank Ltd <8331.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I .  Full Article

R&I affirms Chiba Bank Ltd's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 02:01am EDT 

Chiba Bank Ltd <8331.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Daishi Bank to set up JV with Chiba Bank included other six banks and IBM Japan
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 02:00am EDT 

Daishi Bank Ltd <8324.T> : Says Daishi Bank to set up a joint venture (JV) in Tokyo with Chiba Bank Ltd <8331.T> , Toho Bank Ltd <8346.T> , Chugoku Bank Ltd<8382.T> , Iyo Bank Ltd <8385.T> , North Pacific Bank Ltd<8524.T> and IBM Japan, Ltd., on July 1 . Says JV to be mainly engaged in FinTech research .Says Chiba Bank to hold a 40 percent stake in new JV, while the other six partners to hold a 10 percent stake in it respectively.  Full Article

Chiba Bank announces comprehensive partnership with Musashino Bank
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 11:15pm EDT 

Chiba Bank Ltd:Forms a comprehensive partnership with Musashino Bank on March 25.Details to be determined.  Full Article

Chugoku Bank to set up JV with Chiba Bank included five banks
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 02:00am EDT 

Chugoku Bank Ltd:Enters into discussion of investment to establish a joint venture with Daishi Bank Ltd, Chiba Bank Ltd, Toho Bank Ltd, Iyo Bank Ltd and North Pacific Bank Ltd.  Full Article

R&I affirms Chiba Bank Ltd's rating at "AA-" and stable outlook
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 01:00am EST 

Chiba Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Chiba Bank Ltd News

BRIEF-R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I

» More 8331.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials