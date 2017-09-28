Daishi Bank Ltd <8324.T> : Says Daishi Bank to set up a joint venture (JV) in Tokyo with Chiba Bank Ltd <8331.T> , Toho Bank Ltd <8346.T> , Chugoku Bank Ltd<8382.T> , Iyo Bank Ltd <8385.T> , North Pacific Bank Ltd<8524.T> and IBM Japan, Ltd., on July 1 . Says JV to be mainly engaged in FinTech research .Says Chiba Bank to hold a 40 percent stake in new JV, while the other six partners to hold a 10 percent stake in it respectively.