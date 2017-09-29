Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>:Says co's unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd <<<8397.T>>> entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance .Through business alliance, two entities will use application programming interface (API) to work together on FinTech service business, and cooperate on iBank service related business .Through capital alliance, Bank of Okinawa will acquire shares of iBank marketing and details will be decided later.

R&I removes Fukuoka Financial Group from rating monitor and affirms "A+" with negative outlook-R&I

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor-R&I .* R&I affirmed rating on the company at "A+" with negative outlook-R&I.

R&I retains Fukuoka Financial Group on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I

July 26 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) retains the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I.The company's current rating is "A+".

Fukuoka Financial Group reschedules business integration with Eighteenth Bank

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T> : Says co and Eighteenth Bank <8396.T> rescheduled stock swap effective date of business integration, to Oct. 1 from April 1 .Says Shinwa Bank which is affiliated with Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank, is expected to be merged in October 2018 instead of April 2018 announced previously.

Fukuoka Financial Group unit sets up insurance unit

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T> :Says its unit The Bank Of Fukuoka Ltd sets up a wholly owned subsidiary in Fukuoka, which will be mainly engaged in insurance related business, on Aug. 16, with investment of 400 million yen.

Fukuoka Financial Group announces finance and healthcare business alliance with two firms

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>: Says the co entered into basic agreement with Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance Inc and a Fukuoka-based information communications service company .Says three parties will cooperate on business of finance, insurance and healthcare.

Fukuoka Financial Group to set up wholly owned subsidiary

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc:To set up a wholly owned subsidiary located in Fukuoka on April 1.Says new subsidiary to be engaged in investment business.

Fukuoka Financial Group announces business integration with Eighteenth Bank

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc:Announces intention and signs agreement with Eighteenth Bank on business integration through stock swap, effective on April 1, 2017.Says the ratio of stock swap to be determined.Says Shinwa Bank which is affiliated with Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank, is expected to be merged in April 2018.