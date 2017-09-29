Edition:
United States

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)

8354.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

551JPY
9:12pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
¥542
Open
¥550
Day's High
¥555
Day's Low
¥549
Volume
1,415,000
Avg. Vol
3,775,920
52-wk High
¥571
52-wk Low
¥412

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Friday, 29 Sep 2017 02:18am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>:Says co's unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd <<<8397.T>>> entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance .Through business alliance, two entities will use application programming interface (API) to work together on FinTech service business, and cooperate on iBank service related business .Through capital alliance, Bank of Okinawa will acquire shares of iBank marketing and details will be decided later.  Full Article

R&I removes Fukuoka Financial Group from rating monitor and affirms "A+" with negative outlook-R&I
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 04:24am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor-R&I .* R&I affirmed rating on the company at "A+" with negative outlook-R&I.  Full Article

R&I retains Fukuoka Financial Group on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:02am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) retains the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I.The company's current rating is "A+".  Full Article

Fukuoka Financial Group reschedules business integration with Eighteenth Bank
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 01:40am EST 

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T> : Says co and Eighteenth Bank <8396.T> rescheduled stock swap effective date of business integration, to Oct. 1 from April 1 .Says Shinwa Bank which is affiliated with Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank, is expected to be merged in October 2018 instead of April 2018 announced previously.  Full Article

Fukuoka Financial Group unit sets up insurance unit
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 02:31am EDT 

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T> :Says its unit The Bank Of Fukuoka Ltd sets up a wholly owned subsidiary in Fukuoka, which will be mainly engaged in insurance related business, on Aug. 16, with investment of 400 million yen.  Full Article

Fukuoka Financial Group announces finance and healthcare business alliance with two firms
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 01:30am EDT 

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>: Says the co entered into basic agreement with Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance Inc and a Fukuoka-based information communications service company .Says three parties will cooperate on business of finance, insurance and healthcare.  Full Article

Fukuoka Financial Group to set up wholly owned subsidiary
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 02:30am EDT 

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc:To set up a wholly owned subsidiary located in Fukuoka on April 1.Says new subsidiary to be engaged in investment business.  Full Article

Fukuoka Financial Group announces business integration with Eighteenth Bank
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 06:30pm EST 

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc:Announces intention and signs agreement with Eighteenth Bank on business integration through stock swap, effective on April 1, 2017.Says the ratio of stock swap to be determined.Says Shinwa Bank which is affiliated with Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank, is expected to be merged in April 2018.  Full Article

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc News

