Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shizuoka Bank lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds
June 16(Reuters) - Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T>:Says it lowers the conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $13.29 per share, from $13.36 per share, effective April 1. Full Article
Shizuoka Bank names new president and chairman
May 9 (Reuters) - Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T>: :* Says it has named Katsunori Nakanishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank.* Says it has also named Hisashi Shibata as the new President in the bank, to replace Katsunori Nakanishi .* Effective date June 16 . Full Article
R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Shizuoka Bank appoints new president and chairman
Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T> :Says co appoints Hisashi Shibata as new president and Katsunori Nakanishi as new chairman, effective on June 16. Full Article
Shizuoka Bank to retire 3 pct stake of shares
Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T> :Says it plans to retire 3 percent stake of common shares (20 million shares) on March 1. Full Article
R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank Ltd's rating at "AA" and stable outlook
Shizuoka Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Shizuoka Bank Ltd's rating at "AA".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
