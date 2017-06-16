Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shizuoka Bank lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds

June 16(Reuters) - Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T>:Says it lowers the conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $13.29 per share, from $13.36 per share, effective April 1.

Shizuoka Bank names new president and chairman

May 9 (Reuters) - Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T>: :* Says it has named Katsunori Nakanishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank.* Says it has also named Hisashi Shibata as the new President in the bank, to replace Katsunori Nakanishi .* Effective date June 16 .

R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Shizuoka Bank to retire 3 pct stake of shares

Shizuoka Bank Ltd <8355.T> :Says it plans to retire 3 percent stake of common shares (20 million shares) on March 1.

