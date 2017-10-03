Edition:
Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)

8411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

200JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
¥199
Open
¥201
Day's High
¥202
Day's Low
¥200
Volume
115,121,900
Avg. Vol
110,835,411
52-wk High
¥225
52-wk Low
¥164

Orient buys Recruit Forrent Insure
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 02:10am EDT 

Oct 3(Reuters) - Orient Corp <8585.T>:Says it acquired 100 percent stake in Recruit Forrent Insure Co Ltd, on Oct. 3.Acquisition plan was announced on Aug. 30.  Full Article

Needs Well confirms to issue 52,500 shares to Mizuho Securities
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 03:20am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Needs Well Inc <3992.T>:Says co receives a notice from Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., confirming subscription of 52,500 new shares .Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 80.7 million yen in total (1,536.40 yen per share) to the co.Says subscription date on Sept. 26 and payment date on Sept. 27.Says proceeds will be used for equipment fund and personnel costs.  Full Article

Orient to buy Recruit Forrent Insure
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 03:24am EDT 

Aug 30(Reuters) - Orient Corp <8585.T>:Says it will acquire 100 percent voting power in Recruit Forrent Insure Co Ltd .Transaction date in middle October.  Full Article

Crossfor confirms to issue 225,000 shares to Mizuho Securities
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 02:43am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Crossfor Co Ltd <7810.T>:* Says it receives a notice from Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription .* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 151.1 million yen .* Subscription date on July 26 and payment date on July 27.* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment, development fund and operating fund .  Full Article

Eneres announces overdraft agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Bank
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 04:38am EDT 

June 28(Reuters) - Eneres Co Ltd <6079.T>:Says it plans to sign overdraft agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank Ltd, with a period from June 30 to Dec. 29.Says under the agreement, it could take out loans of up to 3 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Bank respectively, with interest rate 1.475 percent .Proceeds will be used for operation funds.  Full Article

Aucnet says Orient decreases voting power to 9.9 pct from 15.8 pct
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 10:14pm EDT 

Aucnet Inc <3964.T> : Says Orient Corporation decreased voting power in the company to 9.9 percent (2.6 million shares), from 15.8 percent (3.8 million shares) .Change occurred on March 29.  Full Article

R&I affirms Orient's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 01:29am EST 

Orient Corp <8585.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Mizuho Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust enter talks to combine custody services operations - Nikkei
Tuesday, 17 Jan 2017 12:20pm EST 

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc <8309.T> : Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings have entered talks to combine their custody services operations - Nikkei . Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings will also consider broader partnerships outside the custody business- Nikkei .Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings plan to combine related overseas operations as well - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Mizuho Financial Group Inc's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 02:17am EDT 

Mizuho Financial Group Inc <8411.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Japan's Sharp: Taiwan's Foxconn completes 388.8 bln yen stake purchase
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 04:12am EDT 

: Sharp says purchase brings foxconn stake in sharp to 66.07 percent . Sharp says mizuho, mufj have agreed to fresh commitment line totalling 300 billion yen . Japan's sharp says foxconn completes purchase of stake . Japan's sharp says ceo takahashi has resigned . Japan's sharp: ~new ceo tai to be appointed saturday . Japan's sharp says foxconn's share purchase totals 388.8 billion yen (Reporting By Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly) ((william.mallard@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Mizuho Financial Group Inc News

Photo

Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief

TOKYO The chief executive of Japan's largest bank expects new business opportunities to appear as digital currencies allow collection of data on how people use their money.

