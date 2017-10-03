Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orient buys Recruit Forrent Insure

Oct 3(Reuters) - Orient Corp <8585.T>:Says it acquired 100 percent stake in Recruit Forrent Insure Co Ltd, on Oct. 3.Acquisition plan was announced on Aug. 30.

Needs Well confirms to issue 52,500 shares to Mizuho Securities

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Needs Well Inc <3992.T>:Says co receives a notice from Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., confirming subscription of 52,500 new shares .Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 80.7 million yen in total (1,536.40 yen per share) to the co.Says subscription date on Sept. 26 and payment date on Sept. 27.Says proceeds will be used for equipment fund and personnel costs.

Orient to buy Recruit Forrent Insure

Aug 30(Reuters) - Orient Corp <8585.T>:Says it will acquire 100 percent voting power in Recruit Forrent Insure Co Ltd .Transaction date in middle October.

Crossfor confirms to issue 225,000 shares to Mizuho Securities

July 24 (Reuters) - Crossfor Co Ltd <7810.T>:* Says it receives a notice from Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription .* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 151.1 million yen .* Subscription date on July 26 and payment date on July 27.* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment, development fund and operating fund .

Eneres announces overdraft agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Bank

June 28(Reuters) - Eneres Co Ltd <6079.T>:Says it plans to sign overdraft agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank Ltd, with a period from June 30 to Dec. 29.Says under the agreement, it could take out loans of up to 3 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Bank respectively, with interest rate 1.475 percent .Proceeds will be used for operation funds.

Aucnet says Orient decreases voting power to 9.9 pct from 15.8 pct

Aucnet Inc <3964.T> : Says Orient Corporation decreased voting power in the company to 9.9 percent (2.6 million shares), from 15.8 percent (3.8 million shares) .Change occurred on March 29.

R&I affirms Orient's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Orient Corp <8585.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Mizuho Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust enter talks to combine custody services operations - Nikkei

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc <8309.T> : Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings have entered talks to combine their custody services operations - Nikkei . Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings will also consider broader partnerships outside the custody business- Nikkei .Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings plan to combine related overseas operations as well - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Mizuho Financial Group Inc's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Mizuho Financial Group Inc <8411.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Japan's Sharp: Taiwan's Foxconn completes 388.8 bln yen stake purchase

: Sharp says purchase brings foxconn stake in sharp to 66.07 percent . Sharp says mizuho, mufj have agreed to fresh commitment line totalling 300 billion yen . Japan's sharp says foxconn completes purchase of stake . Japan's sharp says ceo takahashi has resigned . Japan's sharp: ~new ceo tai to be appointed saturday . Japan's sharp says foxconn's share purchase totals 388.8 billion yen (Reporting By Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly) ((william.mallard@thomsonreuters.com;)).