Daiwa Securities Group to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T>:Says it plans to issue 30th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.22 percent per annum.Says it plans to issue 31th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.41 percent per annum.Says payment date on Aug. 28.Says bonds will be used for repayment of bonds and units' financing.Says Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. will serve as underwriter .
Daiwa Securities Group plans to acquire Signal Hill - Nikkei
July 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Daiwa Securities Group Inc will announce as soon as Thursday plans to acquire Signal Hill, an American independent advisory - Nikkei.
Daiwa Securities Group to buy into Myanmar's Frontiir- Nikkei
June 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Daiwa Securities Group will invest nearly 700 million yen ($6.26 million) in Myanmar internet service provider Frontiir.
Japan Rental Housing Investments acquires properties for 4.02 bln yen
June 1(Reuters) - Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc <8986.T>:Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1.Says acquisition plan was announced on May 15.
Japan Rental Housing Investments to issue investment corporation bonds worth 1.6 bln yen
June 1(Reuters) - Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc <8986.T>:Says it will issue unsecured investment corporation bonds, worth 1.6 billion yen, with interest rate 0.66 percent per annum.Subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 9.Proceeds will be mainly used for loan repayment.Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters.
Daiwa Securities Group buys back 27 mln shares for 19 bln yen
April 21(Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T>:Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21.
Daiwa Securities Group purchases 14.9 pct stake of COL Financial Group Inc
April 21 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T>: :* Says it has purchased 14.9 percent stake of COL Financial Group Inc.
COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co
April 20 (Reuters) - COL Financial
Daiwa Securities Group to issue dollar-denominated bonds worth $1 bln
Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T> : Says it will issue U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds worth $1 billion . Issue price is 100 percent of face value, maturity date on April 19, 2022 and coupon rate 3.129 percent per annum . The payment date on April 19 .Says bonds are offered on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.
R&I affirms Daiwa Securities Group Inc's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.
BRIEF-Genky Stores to issue 140,400 shares to Daiwa Securities
* Says it confirmed that it will issue 140,400 shares and paid-in price of 4,245.4 yen per share (596.1 million yen in total), through private placement to Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd.