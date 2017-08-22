Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daiwa Securities Group to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T>:Says it plans to issue 30th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.22 percent per annum.Says it plans to issue 31th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.41 percent per annum.Says payment date on Aug. 28.Says bonds will be used for repayment of bonds and units' financing.Says Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. will serve as underwriter .

Daiwa Securities Group plans to acquire Signal Hill - Nikkei

July 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Daiwa Securities Group Inc will announce as soon as Thursday plans to acquire Signal Hill, an American independent advisory - Nikkei.

Daiwa Securities Group to buy into Myanmar's Frontiir- Nikkei

June 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Daiwa Securities Group will invest nearly 700 million yen ($6.26 million) in Myanmar internet service provider Frontiir.

Japan Rental Housing Investments acquires properties for 4.02 bln yen

June 1(Reuters) - Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc <8986.T>:Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1.Says acquisition plan was announced on May 15.

Japan Rental Housing Investments to issue investment corporation bonds worth 1.6 bln yen

June 1(Reuters) - Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc <8986.T>:Says it will issue unsecured investment corporation bonds, worth 1.6 billion yen, with interest rate 0.66 percent per annum.Subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 9.Proceeds will be mainly used for loan repayment.Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters.

Daiwa Securities Group buys back 27 mln shares for 19 bln yen

April 21(Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T>:Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21.

Daiwa Securities Group purchases 14.9 pct stake of COL Financial Group Inc

April 21 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T>: :* Says it has purchased 14.9 percent stake of COL Financial Group Inc.

COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co

April 20 (Reuters) - COL Financial ::Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc. .Daiwa Securities' acquisition of COL financial shares will result in 14.9% ownership of outstanding shares of capital stock of Co.

Daiwa Securities Group to issue dollar-denominated bonds worth $1 bln

Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T> : Says it will issue U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds worth $1 billion . Issue price is 100 percent of face value, maturity date on April 19, 2022 and coupon rate 3.129 percent per annum . The payment date on April 19 .Says bonds are offered on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

R&I affirms Daiwa Securities Group Inc's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Daiwa Securities Group Inc <8601.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.