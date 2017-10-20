Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aeon Reit Investment to issue 6,735 units to Nomura Securities

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aeon Reit Investment Corp <3292.T>:Says it confirmed that it will issue 6,735 units at the price of 721.2 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities Co Ltd .The previous plan was disclosed on Sept. 12 .

UUUM confirms to issue 77,500 shares to Nomura Securities

Sept 19 (Reuters) - UUUM Co Ltd <3990.T>:* Says it received notice from Nomura Securities Co Ltd, confirming share subscription .* Says it will issue 77,500 shares to Nomura Securities Co Ltd.* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will pay 146.2 million yen in total .* Subscription date on Sept. 25 and payment date on Sept. 26 .

Nomura Holdings buys back 25.4 mln shares for 15.78 bln yen

Nomura Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 60 bln yen

Aug 4(Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc <8604.T>:Says it will issue 50th series, 51th series and 52 series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen, 20 billion yen and 10 billion yen respectively, with payment date on Aug. 10.Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Aug. 10, 2022, Aug. 9, 2024 and Aug. 10, 2027 respectively, and coupon rate 0.22 percent, 0.34 percent and 0.435 percent per annum respectively.

Nomura Holdings sells entire shares of JAFCO for 38.71 bln yen

JAFCO to sell 5 mln shares of Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings to sell entire shares of JAFCO

Nomura Asset Management says it voted against reappointment of Toshiba President - Nikkei

July 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nomura Asset Management revealed Tuesday that it voted against reappointment of Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa - Nikkei.

Nomura Holdings to repurchase shares

April 27(Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc <8604.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 100 million shares, representing 2.6 percent of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 80 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 17 to March 30, 2018.

Nomura says to buy back up to 2.6 pct of own shares worth 80 bln yen

