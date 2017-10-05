Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)
915JPY
12:52am EDT
¥10 (+1.10%)
¥905
¥914
¥920
¥913
732,500
849,606
¥1,040
¥775
R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Oct 5(Reuters) - Matsui Securities Co Ltd <8628.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I.Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Matsui Securities FY nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen - Nikkei
April 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei.Monex Group's fy consolidated net profit, based on international accounting standards, is believed to have dropped 86% to around 500 million yen - Nikkei.Kabu.Com securities' fy net profit is estimated at 6.5 billion yen, a 19% decrease - Nikkei. Full Article
MATSUI SECURITIES issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
MATSUI SECURITIES CO LTD:Issued year-end dividend forecast of 20 yen per share, for FY ending March 2016. Full Article
MATSUI SECURITIES to retire treasury shares
MATSUI SECURITIES CO LTD:To retire 10,000,000 shares (3.71 pct stake) of its common stock on Feb. 3.Says the total shares outstanding will be 259,264,702 shares after the retirement. Full Article
BRIEF-R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
