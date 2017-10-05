Edition:
United States

Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)

8628.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

915JPY
12:52am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥905
Open
¥914
Day's High
¥920
Day's Low
¥913
Volume
732,500
Avg. Vol
849,606
52-wk High
¥1,040
52-wk Low
¥775

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 03:05am EDT 

Oct 5(Reuters) - Matsui Securities Co Ltd <8628.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I.Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Matsui Securities FY nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen - Nikkei
Monday, 17 Apr 2017 03:45pm EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei.Monex Group's fy consolidated net profit, based on international accounting standards, is believed to have dropped 86% to around 500 million yen - Nikkei.Kabu.Com securities' fy net profit is estimated at 6.5 billion yen, a 19% decrease - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 02:40am EDT 

Matsui Securities Co Ltd <8628.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

MATSUI SECURITIES issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 06:20pm EST 

MATSUI SECURITIES CO LTD:Issued year-end dividend forecast of 20 yen per share, for FY ending March 2016.  Full Article

MATSUI SECURITIES to retire treasury shares
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 06:20pm EST 

MATSUI SECURITIES CO LTD:To retire 10,000,000 shares (3.71 pct stake) of its common stock on Feb. 3.Says the total shares outstanding will be 259,264,702 shares after the retirement.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Matsui Securities Co Ltd News

BRIEF-R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I

» More 8628.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials