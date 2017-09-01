Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sompo agrees to sell UK unit Canopius to Centerbridge-led consortium for $952 mln

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T>::Japan's Sompo says agrees to sell Sompo Canopius to Centerbridge-led consortium for $952 million.

Sompo Holdings to repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares for up to 56.9 bln yen

May 19 (Reuters) - Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T>: :* Says it will repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares, representing a 4.8 pct stake.* Says share repurchase up to 56.9 billion yen in total.* Says repurchase period from May 22 to Nov. 16 .

Japan's Sompo Holdings says to buy back up to 4.81 pct of own shares worth 56.9 bln yen

May 19 (Reuters) - Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T> says::to buy back up to 4.81 percent of own shares worth 56.9 billion yen ($511.32 million).

Sompo Holdings unit to issue third series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 bln yen

April 19 (Reuters) - Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T>:* Says unit Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. will issue third series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen .* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.* Bonds interest rate at 1.06 percent for the first ten years and at six month Euro-yen Libor + 1.81 percent after the ten years.* Bonds maturity on April 26, 2077.* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 26.* Says Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd will be underwriter.* The bonds is used for security deposit, investment fund and operation fund .

Sompo Holdings CEO: Won't rule out more M&A if necessary

Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T> CEO Kengo Sakurada:won't rule out more M&A if necessary.

Sompo Japan to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings-nikkei

Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance firmed up plans Tuesday to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings -nikkei . Sompo Japan will purchase all of endurance's outstanding shares without tender offer - nikkei .Deal, seen at around $6.5 billion, will be finalized and announced as soon as Wednesday- nikkei.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings completes 10.4 mln shares' buyback

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T> : Says it completes repurchase of 10.4 million shares for 33.5 billion yen as of Aug. 23 .Plan was disclosed on May 20.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings unit to issue bonds worth totally 200 bln yen

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T>: Says its unit Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. to issue first and second series domestic subordinated unsecured bonds (With interest payment deferred terms) worth 200 billion yen in total . Says the first series and second series bonds with maturity date on Aug. 8, 2046 and Aug. 8, 2076 respectively .Says payment date on Aug. 8 and proceeds to be used as long-term investment funds and working capital.

CIMB Group Holdings and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa enters into master distribution agreement<8630.T>

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd : Cimb group holdings bhd co and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa entered into master distribution agreement . Cimb group holdings - agreeent as part of establishing a regional non-life bancassurance partnership in selected countries in southeast Asia . Cimb group holdings - CIMB Group will distribute sompo's non-life insurance products through its distribution network .

Sompo Japan: estimates insurance payout for Kumamoto quake about $18 mln

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T>: estimates insurance payout for Kumamoto earthquake damages to be about 2 billion yen ($18.18 million) Further company coverage: [8630.T] ($1 = 110.0400 yen).