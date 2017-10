Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MS&AD estimates up to 110 bln yen in incurred losses related to hurricances, Mexico quake

Oct 6 (Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc <8725.T>::Japan's MS&AD Insurance says estimates up to 110 billion yen ($973 million) in incurred losses related to hurricances, earthquake in Americas.MS&AD says reviewing fy2017/18 earnings forecasts, to promptly announce any revision as required.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Swiss Re-:Swiss Re agrees 800 million STG minority investment into reassure by MS&AD.MS&AD agreed to acquire 5% stake in Reassure for GBP 175 million, which values reassure at GBP 3.5 billion.MS&AD to invest, for up to 3-years from closing, 800 million STG in total into equity of co's unit reassure, with maximum shareholding of 15 percent.Reassure remains core part of co's business.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc <8725.T>:* Says unit Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited will acquire 97.7 percent stake in First Capital Insurance Limited for about 175.5 billion yen, from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited .* Says the transaction will be completed from January 2018 to March 2018 .

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd :‍Announced a strategic relationship with MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc supported by a $500 million equity placement to MS&AD​.MS&AD's holding will hold 6.3% stake and MS&AD has stated intention to grow its holding to 10% over next 12 months.‍Challenger ordinary shares will be issued at $13.06 per share; new shares issued to MS&AD will not be eligible for final 2017 dividend​.

Aug 15 (Reuters) - NIKKEI- :MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc to invest $401 million to buy 6 pct-plus stake in Australia's Challenger Ltd - Nikkei.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings to retire treasury shares

May 19(Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc <8725.T>:Says it will retire 40 million shares (6.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30.Says the total shares outstanding 593.3 million shares after the retirement.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings repurchases 8 mln shares for 29.94 bln yen

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc <8725.T>:Says it has repurchased 8,010,100 shares for 29.94 billion yen as of March 1.

MS&AD Insurance Group's unit to sell its 2.09% stake in Sinatay Life Insurance - Nikkei

Nikkei : MS&AD Insurance group's unit Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to sell its 2.09% stake in Sinatay Life Insurance this fiscal year, likely for around 3.5 billion yen - Nikkei .Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance will continue its casualty insurance operations in China through unit and an alliance with China Pacific Insurance - Nikkei.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings to issue corporate bonds worth totally up to 150 bln yen

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc <8725.T>: Says it to issue domestic unsecured corporate bonds with subordination agreement worth totally up to 150 billion yen with a term of within 60 years .Says proceeds to be used for unit's injection capital, long-term investment, loan repayment, share repurchase and working capital.