Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sony Financial Holdings announce chairman resignation and names new president

April 28 (Reuters) - Sony Financial Holdings Inc <8729.T>: :* Says Katsumi Ihara will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board .* Says it has named Shigeru Ishii as the new President of the company.* Effective date June 21.

Sony Financial Holdings chairman to resign

April 28(Reuters) - Sony Financial Holdings Inc <8729.T>:Says Katsumi Ihara will retire from chairman effective June 21.

R&I affirms Sony Financial Holdings's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Sony Financial Holdings Inc <8729.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Sony Financial Holdings issues consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2017

Sony Financial Holdings Inc:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 1,450 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Ordinary profit of 71 billion yen.Net profit of 46 million yen.Says earning per share outlook at 105.75 yen.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 55 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017.

Sony Financial Holdings announces president and chairman changes

Sony Financial Holdings Inc:Appoints Katsumi Ihara as the new Chairman of the Board in the company.Appoints Shigeru Ishii as the new President of the company, to replace Katsumi Ihara.Effective date June 23.

R&I affirms Sony Financial Holdings's rating at "AA-" and stable outlook

Sony Financial Holdings Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable, changed from negative.