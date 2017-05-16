Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emergency Assistance Japan and Nissay-Greatwall Life Insurance to provide medical-care insurance service

May 16 (Reuters) - Emergency Assistance Japan Co Ltd <6063.T>:* Says it and Nissay-Greatwall Life Insurance Co., Ltd. willprovide supplementary service of medical-care insurance, which ensures medical costs, to Chinese who expect to treat cancer in Japan.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings announces change of corporate auditor

May 15(Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc <8750.T>:Says it appoints KPMG AZSA LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective June 26.

Nihon Chouzai forms business alliance with two units of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Nihon Chouzai Co Ltd <3341.T>: Says the co formed business alliance with THE DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED. and The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited. on Feb. 20 . Says the three entities will cooperate on sales and development of products as well as service promotion .Says the two insurance companies are both wholly owned by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.<8750.T>.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings announces change of chairman and president

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc <8750.T> : Says it appoints current president Koichiro Watanabe as new chairman of the board . Says it appoints Seiji Inagaki as new president to succeed Koichiro Watanabe .Changes will occur on April 1, 2017.

Janus Capital Group Inc, Henderson Group agree to merge

Janus Capital Group : Janus Capital Group Inc. and Henderson Group Plc announce recommended merger of equals . Merger will be effected via a share exchange with each share of Janus common stock exchanged for 4.7190 newly issued shares in Henderson . Combined group, Janus Henderson Global Investors Plc, will have AUM of more than $320 billion . Henderson and Janus shareholders are expected to own approximately 57 pct and 43 pct respectively . Deal to result in annual run rate net cost synergies of at least $110 million . Combined group will apply for admission to trade on NYSE as its primary listing, retaining Henderson`s existing listing on ASX . Merger is currently expected to close in Q2 of 2017, . Synergies expected to drive double digit accretion to both companies` earnings per share in first 12 months following closing . Henderson directors consider merger to be in best interests of Henderson and Henderson shareholders as a whole . Co was advised by unit of Loeb Partners Corp and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher And Flom Llp and affiliates. . Board of Janus Henderson Global Investors is expected to continue to operate a progressive dividend policy . 25 million stg share buyback of Henderson shares, scheduled to take place in second half of 2016, will no longer take place . Janus` largest shareholder, Dai-Ichi Life (Dai-Ichi), has committed to supporting merger.

Henderson CEO says merger with Janus means businesses can grow faster

Henderson Global Investors : Ceo andrew formica says of merger with janus "there is overlap in both our businesses...potential for businesses to grow even faster" . Ceo andrew formica says janus henderson global investors will have london hq, but maintaining third listing in london "doesn't make sense" .Ceo andrew formica says merger talks started at beginning of year, not affected by brexit vote.

R&I's withdraws rating on Dai-ichi Life Insurance

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd <8750.T> :Rating and Investment Information, Inc.'s withdrew the rating on the company of "A+" – R&I.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd to acquire United States Warranty Corp - Nikkei

Nikkei: Dai-Ichi Life Insurance to acquire united states warranty corp for deal valued at $127 million - nikkei .Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will acquire United States Warranty Corp, through Dai-Ichi's american subsidiary -Nikkei.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans $2.5 bln worth of dollars dominated perpetuity subordinated corporation bonds

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd <8750.T> : Says it plans to issue dollars dominated perpetuity subordinated corporation bonds worth $2.5 billion with annual rate of 4.00 percent (be valid to July 2026) .Says payment date on July 20.

Bank of India sells 18 pct stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life to Dai-Ichi Life Insurace<8750.T>

Bank of India Ltd : Sold its 18% stake in star Union Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company-Ltd (SUD) to Dai Ichi Life-Insurace Company Limited (DILIC) .