Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)
2,152JPY
12:54am EDT
¥58 (+2.75%)
¥2,094
¥2,141
¥2,172
¥2,140
7,305,300
5,862,122
¥2,348
¥1,379
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Emergency Assistance Japan and Nissay-Greatwall Life Insurance to provide medical-care insurance service
May 16 (Reuters) - Emergency Assistance Japan Co Ltd <6063.T>:* Says it and Nissay-Greatwall Life Insurance Co., Ltd. willprovide supplementary service of medical-care insurance, which ensures medical costs, to Chinese who expect to treat cancer in Japan. Full Article
Dai-ichi Life Holdings announces change of corporate auditor
May 15(Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc <8750.T>:Says it appoints KPMG AZSA LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective June 26. Full Article
Nihon Chouzai forms business alliance with two units of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Nihon Chouzai Co Ltd <3341.T>: Says the co formed business alliance with THE DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED. and The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited. on Feb. 20 . Says the three entities will cooperate on sales and development of products as well as service promotion .Says the two insurance companies are both wholly owned by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.<8750.T>. Full Article
Dai-ichi Life Holdings announces change of chairman and president
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc <8750.T> : Says it appoints current president Koichiro Watanabe as new chairman of the board . Says it appoints Seiji Inagaki as new president to succeed Koichiro Watanabe .Changes will occur on April 1, 2017. Full Article
Janus Capital Group Inc, Henderson Group agree to merge
Henderson CEO says merger with Janus means businesses can grow faster
R&I's withdraws rating on Dai-ichi Life Insurance
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd <8750.T> :Rating and Investment Information, Inc.'s withdrew the rating on the company of "A+" – R&I. Full Article
Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd to acquire United States Warranty Corp - Nikkei
Nikkei: Dai-Ichi Life Insurance to acquire united states warranty corp for deal valued at $127 million - nikkei .Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will acquire United States Warranty Corp, through Dai-Ichi's american subsidiary -Nikkei. Full Article
Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans $2.5 bln worth of dollars dominated perpetuity subordinated corporation bonds
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd <8750.T> : Says it plans to issue dollars dominated perpetuity subordinated corporation bonds worth $2.5 billion with annual rate of 4.00 percent (be valid to July 2026) .Says payment date on July 20. Full Article
Bank of India sells 18 pct stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life to Dai-Ichi Life Insurace<8750.T>
BRIEF-Union Bank of India says Dai-Ichi Life Holdings invests in Union Asset Management via CCPS
* Investment of Dai-Ichi Life Holdings in Union Asset Management Co Pvt via compulsorily convertible preference shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2ghYwjf Further company coverage: