Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 06:23pm EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc <8766.T>:Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations.Tokio Marine Hcc - deal includes renewal rights, inforce business, employees; acquired operations produce gross written premium of about $350 million​.  Full Article

Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 01:11pm EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokio Marine Holdings to buy medical stop-loss insurance business of AIG via U.S. unit for just over 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei.  Full Article

Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 01:06am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc <8766.T>:Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30.Says the total shares outstanding 748 million shares after the retirement.  Full Article

Tokio Marine Holdings say subsidiary to become sub-subsidiary
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 04:35am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc <8766.T>:* Says subsidiary Tokio Marine Asia Pte. Ltd. will become sub-subsidiary on July 1 .  Full Article

Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 4.5 mln shares on March 31
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 03:09am EDT 

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc <8766.T> :Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31.  Full Article

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 bln yen for year ended in March - Nikkei<8630.T><8725.T><8766.T>
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 02:52pm EDT 

Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . MS&AD Insurance likely boosted net profit by 30% to around 180 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . Tokio Marine appears to have roughly equaled the previous year's net profit of 247.4 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei .  Full Article

Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

* Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

