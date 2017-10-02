Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei

Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc <8766.T>:Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30.Says the total shares outstanding 748 million shares after the retirement.

Tokio Marine Holdings say subsidiary to become sub-subsidiary

April 28 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc <8766.T>:* Says subsidiary Tokio Marine Asia Pte. Ltd. will become sub-subsidiary on July 1 .

Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 4.5 mln shares on March 31

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc <8766.T> :Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 bln yen for year ended in March - Nikkei<8630.T><8725.T><8766.T>

Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . MS&AD Insurance likely boosted net profit by 30% to around 180 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . Tokio Marine appears to have roughly equaled the previous year's net profit of 247.4 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei .