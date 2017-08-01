Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to take out loans of 2.2 bln yen
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:42am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc <3471.T>:* Says it will take out 700 million yen loan from The Bank of Fukuoka and 500 million yen loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, and maturity date on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 respectively .* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.05 percent .* Says it will take out 500 million yen loan from Nippon Life Insurance Company and 500 million yen loan from The Norinchukin Bank, and maturity date on Aug. 4, 2022 .*Proceeds will be used to acquire property .  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to acquire 40 pct interest in Aichi-based property for 3.25 bln yen
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:25am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc <3471.T>:* Says it will acquire 40 percent interest in Aichi-based property for 3.25 billion yen, effective Aug. 4.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers- Nikkei
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 04:43pm EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers in and around Tokyo and Osaka by 2020 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan Co group operating profit seen climbing to around 250 bln yen in year ending March 2018- Nikkei
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 01:08pm EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd <8801.T>::Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd's group operating profit is seen climbing to around 250 billion yen in year ending March 2018 - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Mitsui Fudosan's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to positive from stable -R&I
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 02:30am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd <8801.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook changed to positive from stable -R&I.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan to merge Okinawa-based real estate unit
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 02:07am EST 

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd <8801.T> : Says it plans to merge its wholly owned Okinawa-based real estate unit on April 18 .Says the real estate unit will be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

T&C Medical Science reaches settlement with Mitsui Fudosan
Monday, 16 Jan 2017 09:00am EST 

T&C Medical Science Inc <3832.T>: Says it reached settlement with Mitsui Fudosan <8801.T> for a lawsuit regarding leasehold building .Says the co will pay totally 111,767,552 yen for the settlement, etc.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan's pretax profit likely grew 10 pct for nine-month period - Nikkei
Friday, 13 Jan 2017 03:55pm EST 

Nikkei: Mitsui Fudosan's pretax profit likely grew 10 pct on the year to around 160 billion yen ($1.39 billion) for the nine-month period - Nikkei .Sumitomo Realty & Development and Mitsubishi Estate also likely saw pretax profits of around 130 billion yen, for april-december period - Nikkei.  Full Article

Ananda Development updates on JV with unit of Mitsui Fudosan
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 10:20am EDT 

Ananda Development PCL : approved joint venture and entering into jv agreement with sea investment five , a company in group of Mitsui Fudosan co., ltd., .registered capital of jv co will be 450 million baht.  Full Article

Mitsui Fudosan says operating profit of about 46 bln yen for three months through June - Nikkei
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 01:39pm EDT 

Mitsui Fudosan: Mitsui Fudosan apparently logged group operating profit of just over 46 billion yen for the three months through June, 10% lower than year earlier - Nikkei .Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd sees operating profit increasing 9% to a 220 billion yen for the full year ending March 2017 -Nikkei.  Full Article

