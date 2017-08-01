Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to take out loans of 2.2 bln yen
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc <3471.T>:* Says it will take out 700 million yen loan from The Bank of Fukuoka and 500 million yen loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, and maturity date on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 respectively .* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.05 percent .* Says it will take out 500 million yen loan from Nippon Life Insurance Company and 500 million yen loan from The Norinchukin Bank, and maturity date on Aug. 4, 2022 .*Proceeds will be used to acquire property . Full Article
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to acquire 40 pct interest in Aichi-based property for 3.25 bln yen
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc <3471.T>:* Says it will acquire 40 percent interest in Aichi-based property for 3.25 billion yen, effective Aug. 4. Full Article
Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers- Nikkei
July 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers in and around Tokyo and Osaka by 2020 - Nikkei. Full Article
Mitsui Fudosan Co group operating profit seen climbing to around 250 bln yen in year ending March 2018- Nikkei
May 2 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd <8801.T>::Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd's group operating profit is seen climbing to around 250 billion yen in year ending March 2018 - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsui Fudosan's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to positive from stable -R&I
April 25 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd <8801.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook changed to positive from stable -R&I. Full Article
Mitsui Fudosan to merge Okinawa-based real estate unit
Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd <8801.T> : Says it plans to merge its wholly owned Okinawa-based real estate unit on April 18 .Says the real estate unit will be dissolved after the transaction. Full Article
T&C Medical Science reaches settlement with Mitsui Fudosan
T&C Medical Science Inc <3832.T>: Says it reached settlement with Mitsui Fudosan <8801.T> for a lawsuit regarding leasehold building .Says the co will pay totally 111,767,552 yen for the settlement, etc. Full Article
Mitsui Fudosan's pretax profit likely grew 10 pct for nine-month period - Nikkei
Nikkei: Mitsui Fudosan's pretax profit likely grew 10 pct on the year to around 160 billion yen ($1.39 billion) for the nine-month period - Nikkei .Sumitomo Realty & Development and Mitsubishi Estate also likely saw pretax profits of around 130 billion yen, for april-december period - Nikkei. Full Article
Ananda Development updates on JV with unit of Mitsui Fudosan
Ananda Development PCL
Mitsui Fudosan says operating profit of about 46 bln yen for three months through June - Nikkei
Mitsui Fudosan: Mitsui Fudosan apparently logged group operating profit of just over 46 billion yen for the three months through June, 10% lower than year earlier - Nikkei .Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd sees operating profit increasing 9% to a 220 billion yen for the full year ending March 2017 -Nikkei. Full Article
BRIEF-Ananda Development says to enter joint investment with Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand)
* Resolved to enter into the joint investment with Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand) Co Ltd