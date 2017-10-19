Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Japan Real Estate Investment to issue investment corporation bonds worth $26.5 mln

Oct 19(Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp <8952.T>:Says it plans to issue investment corporation bonds worth $26.5 million, with interest of 3.02 percent per annum (US dollar).Says subscription date on Oct. 19 and payment date on Oct. 26, and maturity date on Oct. 26, 2027.Proceeds will be used for loan repayment .

Japan Real Estate Investment to acquire real estate property for 333.1 mln yen

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp <8952.T>:Says it plans to acquire Sendai-based real estate property on Nov. 1, at the price of 333.1 million yen .

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment to issue 8,000 new units through private placement

Oct 4(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corp <3481.T>:Says it will issue 8,000 new units at the price of 250,900 yen per share, through a private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc..Says a total of 2.01 billion yen will be raised.Subscription date on Oct. 6 and payment date on Oct. 10.Proceeds will be used for loan repayment .

Japan Real Estate Investment to issue domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds worth up to 100 bln yen

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp <8952.T>:Says it plans to issue domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds worth up to 100 billion yen, from Sept. 26 to May 31, 2018.Says bonds will be used for acquisition fund, working capital and loan repayment.

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment acquires trust beneficial rights of properties for 65.48 bln yen

Sept 14(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corp <3481.T>:Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of 7 properties for 65.48 billion yen in total, on Sept. 14.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Estate's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd <8802.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment announces IPO on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Sept. 14

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corp <3481.T>::* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Sept. 14, 2017, under the symbol "3481".* The company will offer a total of 198,000 shares, with total offering price of 49.5 billion yen .* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and Nomura Securities Co Ltd, will be the underwriters for this offer.

Japan Real Estate Investment to acquire trust beneficial rights of property for 10.53 bln yen

Aug 1(Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp <8952.T>:Says it will acquire trust beneficiary rights of a property located in Tokyo, for 10.53 billion yen, on Sept. 1.

Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate

July 13 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Capitaland Limited:Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park.estimated cost of project (including cost of property) is approximately s$1.82 billion.Capitaland Singapore Limited entered into a 45:45:10 joint venture with Capitaland Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co.JV to invest in redevelopment of Golden Shoe Car Park into an integrated development.deal not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for financial year ending 31 December 2017..

Japan Real Estate Investment to issue REIT bonds for 100 bln yen

Japan Real Estate Investment Corp <8952.T>: Says it plans to issue REIT bonds for 100 billion yen from March 10 to Sep. 30 .Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition, loan repayment and working capital.