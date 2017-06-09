Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd (8830.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Sumitomo Realty & Development's rating at "A-" and announces positive outlook -R&I
June 9(Reuters) - Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd <8830.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I.Rating outlook changes to positive from stable -R&I. Full Article
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's revenue is seen climbing roughly 25 percent for April-Sept half
Nikkei : Sumitomo Realty & Development's revenue for year ending March 2017 is expected to climb 3 percent to 880 billion yen - nikkei . Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's revenue is seen climbing roughly 25 percent to around 450 billion yen for April-September half - nikkei . Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd currently sees pretax profit rising 4% to 155 billion yen for the year ending March 2017- nikkei Further company coverage: [8830.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Top property developers anticipate record profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
: Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd looks to generate a group operating profit of around 180 billion yen ($1.69 billion) in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp's operating profit is expected to climb 10% to around 73 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd likely will boost group operating profit by 10% or so in fiscal 2016 from just over 200 bln yen estimated for FY 2015 - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
R&I affirms Sumitomo Realty & Development's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
