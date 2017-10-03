Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blocktrade-888 Holdings Plc-Sinitus Nominees launches accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 mln shares

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Block Trade-888 Holdings Plc- :Block Trade-888 Holdings Plc- ‍sinitus Nominees Ltd as trustee of O Shaked Shares Trust launches an accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 million shares.

888 says H1 revenue rose 3 pct to $270.1 mln

Sept 5 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc <888.L>:H1 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO 270.1 MILLION USD.H1 PRETAX LOSS -17.3 MILLION USD VERSUS 27.8 MILLION USD PROFIT YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE AT $270.1 MILLION VERSUS $262 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 LOSS BEFORE TAX AT $17.3 MILLION MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $27.8 MILLION.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.0¢ PER SHARE.H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT $47.6 MILLION MILLION VERSUS $44.1 MILLION.H1 B2C REVENUE AT $242.6 MILLION VERSUS $229.5 MILLION.H1 REVENUE FROM REGULATED AND TAXED MARKETS REPRESENTS 71% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS (H1 2016: 72%) OF GROUP REVENUE.CASINO, POKER AND SPORT REAL MONEY REGISTERED CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS OF 24.6 MILLION, UP 6% FROM 31 DECEMBER 2016."REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT 888 WILL ACHIEVE FURTHER PROGRESS AND DELIVER ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR".EXCEPTIONAL CHARGES OF US$50.8 MILLION DURING H1.H1 GAMING DUTIES INCREASED TO US$37.4 MILLION (H1 2016: US$30.2 MILLION).

O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner

May 31 (Reuters) - :O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner.On completion of offering, seller will hold about 46.3 million ordinary shares in 888; about 12.9 percent of 888’s issued ordinary share capital- Bookrunner.888 Holdings will not receive any proceeds from the offering- bookrunner.

888 comments on UK gambling commission's review into licensed activities

May 15 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc <888.L>::UK's gambling commission (UKGC) is conducting review of manner in which licensee has carried on its licensed activities to ensure compliance with UKGC operating licence held by licensee.Review has been initiated to assess certain measures that licensee employs to ensure social responsibility to its customers.Licensee will be proactively engaged in a cooperative and collaborative manner with UKGC throughout this review.Company will make a further announcement as and when appropriate.

888 Holdings says full-year pretax profit up 82 pct

888 Holdings Plc <888.L>: Fy pretax profit rose 82 percent to 59.2 million usd . Fy revenue 520.8 million usd . Fy revenue increased 13 pct to us$520.8 million (2015: us$462.1 million); on a constant currency basis. revenue increased 18 pct . Fy b2c revenue increased 15 pct to us$460.2 million (2015: us$399.4 million); on a constant currency basis b2c revenue increased 20 pct . Fy casino revenue increased 21 pct to us$279.3 million (2015: us$230.6 million); on a constant currency basis casino revenue increased 26 pct . Fy adjusted ebitda. increased 12 pct to us$90.2 million (2015: us$80.6 million); on a constant currency basis adjusted ebitda increased 24 pct to us$100 million . Current trading since start of year remains healthy with average daily revenue more than 11 pct above previous year at constant currency. .Recommending a final dividend of 5.1¢ per share and additional one-off 10.5¢ per share bringing total for year to 19.4¢ per share.

888 first-half pretax rises 39 pct, says Q3 started well

888 Holdings Plc <888.L> : H1 pretax profit rose 39 percent to 27.8 million usd . H1 revenue rose 19 percent to 262 million usd . Revenue increased by 19% to us$262.0m (h1 2015: us$220.0m) . Profit before tax increased by 39% to us$27.8m (h1 2015: us$20.0m) . With strong momentum board remains confident of delivering against expectations for full year . Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent .Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent. Above strong previous year comparatives.

888 Holdings says to launch services in Romania

888 Holdings Plc <888.L>:Has announced it will launch a new, localized version for Romania - 888.ro.