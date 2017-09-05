Edition:
United States

Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)

9001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,280JPY
12:53am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
¥3,275
Open
¥3,300
Day's High
¥3,310
Day's Low
¥3,270
Volume
190,600
Avg. Vol
439,828
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,495

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tobu Railway to issue 116 series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 01:12am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T>:Says it plans to issue 116 series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen in total via public offering.Says interest rate of 0.783 percent per annum .Says payment date on Sept. 12 and maturity date on Sept. 11, 2037.Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will serve as main underwriters .  Full Article

R&I affirms Tobu Railway's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 02:53am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.  Full Article

Sohgo Security Services to buy business from Tobu Railway's unit
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 02:43am EDT 

Sohgo Security Services Co Ltd <2331.T> : Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in a subsidiary which will be established by Tobu Railway's unit Tobu Delivery Co Ltd and mainly engaged in security delivery business, at an undisclosed price .Says transaction date is July 3.  Full Article

Tobu Railway unit to sell security delivery business
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 02:00am EDT 

Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T> : Says co's unit Tobu Delivery Co Ltd plans to split security delivery business to its wholly owned subsidiary which will be newly established on April 5 . Business transfer will be effective on July 1 .Says Tobu Delivery will sell 100 percent stake in the newly established unit to a Tokyo-based security firm at an undisclosed price, effective on July 3.  Full Article

Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 01:59pm EDT 

: Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei . Ritz-Carlton Hotel will work with Japan's Tobu Railway, which owns roughly 20,000 sq. meters of land by Lake Chuzenji - Nikkei . Marriott International, which owns the Ritz-Carlton brand, is discussing scale, management method of the new hotel with Japan's Tobu Railway - Nikkei .Ritz-Carlton hotel announced plans to open a hotel in Niseko, Hokkaido Prefecture, by 2020- Nikkei.  Full Article

Tobu Railway Co to buy iconic resort hotel- nikkei<9001.T>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 05:49pm EDT 

Nikkei: Tobu railway co will acquire the management company for kanaya hotel raising its stake from 1.8 percent to 63.4 percent .  Full Article

Tobu Railway sees likely end to Skytree earnings slide- nikkei<9001.T>
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 05:34pm EDT 

Nikkei: Tobu Railway's operating profit from businesses at Tokyo skytree tower seen dipping 1% to 7.6 billion yen for fiscal 2016 . Tobu Railway's sales from businesses at tokyo skytree tower are seen declining 1% to 27.6 billion yen for fiscal 2016 .  Full Article

R&I upgrades Tobu Railway Co Ltd's rating to "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 02:31am EDT 

Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) upgraded the company's rating to "A-", previously "BBB+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

TOBU RAILWAY to issue 108th series unsecured corporate bonds
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 12:00am EST 

TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD:To issue 108th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen through public offering.Face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.Interest rate of 0.21 pct.Maturity on Jan. 29, 2019.Subscription from Jan. 12 to Jan. 28 and payment date on Jan. 29.Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. as main underwriter.  Full Article

