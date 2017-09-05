Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tobu Railway to issue 116 series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T>:Says it plans to issue 116 series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen in total via public offering.Says interest rate of 0.783 percent per annum .Says payment date on Sept. 12 and maturity date on Sept. 11, 2037.Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will serve as main underwriters .

R&I affirms Tobu Railway's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

July 21 (Reuters) - Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Sohgo Security Services to buy business from Tobu Railway's unit

Sohgo Security Services Co Ltd <2331.T> : Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in a subsidiary which will be established by Tobu Railway's unit Tobu Delivery Co Ltd and mainly engaged in security delivery business, at an undisclosed price .Says transaction date is July 3.

Tobu Railway unit to sell security delivery business

Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T> : Says co's unit Tobu Delivery Co Ltd plans to split security delivery business to its wholly owned subsidiary which will be newly established on April 5 . Business transfer will be effective on July 1 .Says Tobu Delivery will sell 100 percent stake in the newly established unit to a Tokyo-based security firm at an undisclosed price, effective on July 3.

Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei

: Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei . Ritz-Carlton Hotel will work with Japan's Tobu Railway, which owns roughly 20,000 sq. meters of land by Lake Chuzenji - Nikkei . Marriott International, which owns the Ritz-Carlton brand, is discussing scale, management method of the new hotel with Japan's Tobu Railway - Nikkei .Ritz-Carlton hotel announced plans to open a hotel in Niseko, Hokkaido Prefecture, by 2020- Nikkei.

Tobu Railway Co to buy iconic resort hotel- nikkei<9001.T>

Nikkei: Tobu railway co will acquire the management company for kanaya hotel raising its stake from 1.8 percent to 63.4 percent .

Tobu Railway sees likely end to Skytree earnings slide- nikkei<9001.T>

Nikkei: Tobu Railway's operating profit from businesses at Tokyo skytree tower seen dipping 1% to 7.6 billion yen for fiscal 2016 . Tobu Railway's sales from businesses at tokyo skytree tower are seen declining 1% to 27.6 billion yen for fiscal 2016 .

R&I upgrades Tobu Railway Co Ltd's rating to "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) upgraded the company's rating to "A-", previously "BBB+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

TOBU RAILWAY to issue 108th series unsecured corporate bonds

TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD:To issue 108th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen through public offering.Face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.Interest rate of 0.21 pct.Maturity on Jan. 29, 2019.Subscription from Jan. 12 to Jan. 28 and payment date on Jan. 29.Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. as main underwriter.