Tokyu's sales seen edging up 1 pct for April-Sept half - Nikkei

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokyu Corp's consolidated operating profit for April-September half probably will rise 13% on the year to roughly 50 billion yen - Nikkei.Tokyu Corp's sales for the full year ending March are expected to rise 3% to 1.14 trillion yen - Nikkei.Tokyu's sales are seen edging up 1% to 554 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei.

Tokyu unit receives report from external investigation committee

June 13 (Reuters) - Tokyu Corp <9005.T>:* Says unit Nagano Tokyu Department Store Co Ltd <9829.T> receives investigation report from external investigation committee on June 13.* According to report, a former staff of the co irregularly resold precious metal and caused losses to the co .

Icc international board approves extension of guarantee facilities for Tokyu Corporation

May 19 (Reuters) - Icc international :Board approves extension of guarantee facilities for Tokyu Corporation in the credit line of saha tokyu corporation, for 82.7 million baht.

R&I upgrades Tokyu Corp's rating to "A+" and announces stable rating outlook -R&I

Tokyu Corp <9005.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's issuer rating to "A+" from "A" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Tokyu plans merger with real estate agency unit

Tokyu Corp <9005.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary which is engaged in real estate business, effective on Oct. 1 .Says the unit to be dissolved after the transaction.

Tokyu seen boosting profit at Tokyo development - Nikkei

: Tokyu seen boosting profit at Tokyo development - Nikkei . A Tokyo shopping, residential and office complex expected to contribute over 5 bln Yen ($46.5 mln) to operating profit of Tokyu in fiscal year ending in march - Nikkei . Property-related operating profit at the complex likely will rise to about 3.5 billion yen this fiscal year - Nikkei .Tokyu will stop waiving rent at complex's office building, which houses companies such as Rakuten - Nikkei.

Tokyu announces result of takeover bid for shares of Tokyu Recreation and share purchase

Tokyu Corp:Says 5,869,534 shares of Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Tokyu Corp from Feb. 12 to March 10.Acquisition price at 850 yen per share.Commencement date of settlement on March 17.Says Tokyu Corp to raise voting power in Tokyu Recreation to 40.71 pct from 24.25 pct, after the takeover bid.To buy 2,619,236 shares (8.2 pct voting power) of Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd, from Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd, for 2,226,350,600 yen in total.To directly hold 48.91 pct voting power in Tokyu Recreation, and to hold 1.19 pct indirectly.

SHIROKI announces Tokyu Corp to cut voting power in co

SHIROKI CORP:Says SHIROKI 's former second major shareholder Tokyu Corp to lower voting power in the co to 0 pct from 13.21 pct, on March 4.

Tokyu to start TOB for shares of Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd, buy shares and announces capital and business alliance agreement

Tokyu Corp:To start TOB for shares of Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd(Target).Number of shares to be purchased will be limited to a maximum of 5,255,000 shares.Total number of shares that will be held by the company is 40.71 pct ownership after TOB.To underwrite addition of 2,619,236 shares (8.20 pct ownership) through disposition of the Target Treasury Stock.Shares price at 850 yen per share.Due date of payment is March 17.Two companies to gather know-how to make Shinjuku an important base that constitutes the circular trip network with Shibuya and Futako-Tamagawa, and to create a new form 8 of entertainment facilities in the redevelopment of the site of the former Shinjuku Tokyu Bunka Kaikan (Shinjuku TOKYU MILANO).The Company and the Target will secure a business base of the Target in Shibuya by strengthening the relationship between the two companies.

R&I affirms Tokyu Corp's rating at "A" and positive outlook

Tokyu Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "A".Rating outlook positive, changed from stable.