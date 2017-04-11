Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kohnan Shoji to buy Beavertozan from Odakyu Electric Railway

Kohnan Shoji Co Ltd <7516.T> :Says it will buy 100 percent stake in Beavertozan Co Ltd, from Odakyu Electric Railway <9007.T> on May 31.

Odakyu Electric Railway names Toshimitsu Yamaki as chairman and Koji Hoshino as president

Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd <9007.T>: Says it names Toshimitsu Yamaki as chairman and Koji Hoshino as president .Says effective April 1.

Shirohato issues 963,400 new shares via private placement to Odakyu Electric Railway

Shirohato Co Ltd <3192.T>: Says it issued 963,400 new shares via private placement to Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd <9007.T> on Nov. 18 for totally 500,968,000 yen .Says Odakyu Electric Railway's voting rights in the co increased to 20.21 percent up from 0 percent.

R&I affirms Odakyu Electric Railway's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook

Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+".Rating outlook stable.