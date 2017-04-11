Edition:
Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd (9007.T)

9007.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,193JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-22 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
¥2,215
Open
¥2,205
Day's High
¥2,205
Day's Low
¥2,190
Volume
562,400
Avg. Vol
591,672
52-wk High
¥2,424
52-wk Low
¥1,947

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kohnan Shoji to buy Beavertozan from Odakyu Electric Railway
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 02:06am EDT 

Kohnan Shoji Co Ltd <7516.T> :Says it will buy 100 percent stake in Beavertozan Co Ltd, from Odakyu Electric Railway <9007.T> on May 31.  Full Article

Odakyu Electric Railway names Toshimitsu Yamaki as chairman and Koji Hoshino as president
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 11:20pm EST 

Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd <9007.T>: Says it names Toshimitsu Yamaki as chairman and Koji Hoshino as president .Says effective April 1.  Full Article

Shirohato issues 963,400 new shares via private placement to Odakyu Electric Railway
Friday, 18 Nov 2016 01:00am EST 

Shirohato Co Ltd <3192.T>: Says it issued 963,400 new shares via private placement to Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd <9007.T> on Nov. 18 for totally 500,968,000 yen .Says Odakyu Electric Railway's voting rights in the co increased to 20.21 percent up from 0 percent.  Full Article

R&I affirms Odakyu Electric Railway's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 01:00am EST 

Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

