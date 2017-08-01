Keio Corp (9008.T)
Keio to set up JV KEIO ADVENTURE MYANMAR
Aug 1(Reuters) - Keio Corp <9008.T>:Says it will set up a joint venture (JV) KEIO ADVENTURE MYANMAR CO.,LTD, with ADVENTURE MYANMAR TOURS ＆ INCENTIVES CO.,LTD, in April 2018.Says the JV will be capitalized at $162.9 million and the company will hold 65 percent stake in the JV. Full Article
Keio announces change of president
Keio Corp:Appoints Yasushi Komura as new president to succeed Tadashi Nagata effective June 29.Says Tadashi Nagata who is current president and chairman of the board will still be the chairman. Full Article
R&I affirms Keio Corp's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook
Keio Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "AA-".The rating outlook is stable. Full Article