Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keio to set up JV KEIO ADVENTURE MYANMAR

Aug 1(Reuters) - Keio Corp <9008.T>:Says it will set up a joint venture (JV) KEIO ADVENTURE MYANMAR CO.,LTD, with ADVENTURE MYANMAR TOURS ＆ INCENTIVES CO.,LTD, in April 2018.Says the JV will be capitalized at $162.9 million and the company will hold 65 percent stake in the JV.

R&I affirms Keio Corp's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Keio Corp <9008.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Keio announces change of president

Keio Corp:Appoints Yasushi Komura as new president to succeed Tadashi Nagata effective June 29.Says Tadashi Nagata who is current president and chairman of the board will still be the chairman.

R&I affirms Keio Corp's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook

Keio Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "AA-".The rating outlook is stable.