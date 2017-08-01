Edition:
Keio Corp (9008.T)

9008.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,905JPY
12:52am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥35 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
¥4,870
Open
¥4,885
Day's High
¥4,920
Day's Low
¥4,880
Volume
155,100
Avg. Vol
215,193
52-wk High
¥5,005
52-wk Low
¥4,105

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keio to set up JV KEIO ADVENTURE MYANMAR
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 01:39am EDT 

Aug 1(Reuters) - Keio Corp <9008.T>:Says it will set up a joint venture (JV) KEIO ADVENTURE MYANMAR CO.,LTD, with ADVENTURE MYANMAR TOURS ＆ INCENTIVES CO.,LTD, in April 2018.Says the JV will be capitalized at $162.9 million and the company will hold 65 percent stake in the JV.  Full Article

R&I affirms Keio Corp's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 12:59am EST 

Keio Corp <9008.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Keio announces change of president
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 03:30am EDT 

Keio Corp:Appoints Yasushi Komura as new president to succeed Tadashi Nagata effective June 29.Says Tadashi Nagata who is current president and chairman of the board will still be the chairman.  Full Article

R&I affirms Keio Corp's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 01:00am EST 

Keio Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "AA-".The rating outlook is stable.  Full Article

