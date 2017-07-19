Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

East Japan Railway to retire treasury shares

July 19 (Reuters) - East Japan Railway Co <9020.T>:Says it plans to retire 3.8 million shares (1 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 25.Says the total shares outstanding 385.7 million shares after the retirement.

R&I affirms East Japan Railway Co's rating at "AA+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

East Japan Railway Co <9020.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

East Japan Railway makes joint bid to manage UK train service- Nikkei

Nikkei: East Japan Railway has made joint bid for rights to manage train services on major British network - Nikkei . JR East-led consortium, also includes Mitsui & Co and Abellio, is competing against a UK-French JV- Nikkei .The JR East consortium, if it wins the bid, would take over the franchise and manage the service for seven-to-10 years - Nikkei.

Google to partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to launch Android Pay inside Japan - Nikkei

: Google will partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to launch its digital wallet platform inside Japan as soon as autumn - Nikkei . In Japan, Android Pay initially will incorporate debit cards issued by Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - Nikkei . In Japan, Android Pay also will use credit cards issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos by year's end at the soonest - Nikkei . Google's partnership with MUFG is not exclusive, and Google seeks to strike similar android pay deals with other Japanese financial institutions - Nikkei .Google negotiating with East Japan Railway, NTT Docomo, Rakuten, JCB and other Japanese digital money providers to make their reader systems compatible with Android Pay - Nikkei.

East Japan Railway to retire 3.1 mln treasury shares

East Japan Railway Co <9020.T> : Says it plans to retire 3.1 million shares (0.79 pct of outstanding) of its common stock on July 26 .Says the total shares outstanding 389.4 million shares after the retirement.

East Japan Railway to take over point service from unit

East Japan Railway Co <9020.T> : Says it plans to take over point service in Sendai from its Miyagi-based 96.56 percent owned unit which is engaged in construction, managemet and operation of station buildings .Says effective date is Feb. 15, 2017.

