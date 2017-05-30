Edition:
West Japan Railway Co (9021.T)

9021.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

8,108JPY
12:57am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
¥8,098
Open
¥8,163
Day's High
¥8,165
Day's Low
¥8,089
Volume
178,000
Avg. Vol
534,773
52-wk High
¥8,252
52-wk Low
¥6,066

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Career to establish JV with WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 01:29am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Career Co Ltd <6198.T>:* Says it will establish JV in Osaka, with WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY <9021.T> in June .* Says the co and WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY will hold a 49 percent stake and a 51 percent stake in the JV respectively.  Full Article

R&I affirms West Japan Railway's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook-R&I
Monday, 15 May 2017 03:21am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - West Japan Railway Co <9021.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

West Japan Railway forms business and capital alliance with Nippon Signal
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 03:20am EDT 

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says the co signed a capital and business alliance agreement with Nippon Signal Co Ltd <6741.T> on Aug. 30 . The co plans to acquire 2.1 million shares (equivalent to 3.0 percent of total outstanding shares) in Nippon Signal .Nippon Signal plans to buy 49.0 percent stake in Tetsuden Co Ltd which is the subsidiary of the co's.  Full Article

R&I affirms West Japan Railway Co's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook
Friday, 20 May 2016 02:28am EDT 

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

West Japan Railway announces change of president and chairman
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 11:16pm EDT 

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says it appoints Seiji Manabe who is current president of the company as new chairman of the board . Says it appoints Tatsuo Kijima as new president to succeed Seiji Manabe .Says changes will occur on June 22.  Full Article

