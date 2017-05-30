Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Career to establish JV with WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY

May 30 (Reuters) - Career Co Ltd <6198.T>:* Says it will establish JV in Osaka, with WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY <9021.T> in June .* Says the co and WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY will hold a 49 percent stake and a 51 percent stake in the JV respectively.

R&I affirms West Japan Railway's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook-R&I

May 15 (Reuters) - West Japan Railway Co <9021.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

West Japan Railway forms business and capital alliance with Nippon Signal

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says the co signed a capital and business alliance agreement with Nippon Signal Co Ltd <6741.T> on Aug. 30 . The co plans to acquire 2.1 million shares (equivalent to 3.0 percent of total outstanding shares) in Nippon Signal .Nippon Signal plans to buy 49.0 percent stake in Tetsuden Co Ltd which is the subsidiary of the co's.

West Japan Railway announces change of president and chairman

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says it appoints Seiji Manabe who is current president of the company as new chairman of the board . Says it appoints Tatsuo Kijima as new president to succeed Seiji Manabe .Says changes will occur on June 22.