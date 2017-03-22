Edition:
Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)

9022.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

20,790JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-5 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
¥20,795
Open
¥21,000
Day's High
¥21,015
Day's Low
¥20,715
Volume
235,500
Avg. Vol
393,228
52-wk High
¥21,015
52-wk Low
¥16,540

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nippon Sharyo to sell properties for 21 bln yen
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 02:33am EDT 

Nippon Sharyo Ltd <7102.T>: Says it plans to sell properties for 21 billion yen in total .Says effective April 20.  Full Article

R&I affirms Central Japan Railway's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 02:26am EDT 

Central Japan Railway Co <9022.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Central Japan Railway to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

Central Japan Railway Co:To issue a year-end dividend of 65 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Payment date to be determined.Says the dividend is above latest forecast of 60 yen per share.  Full Article

Central Japan Railway Co News

Photo

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves 'Made-in-Japan' champions scrambling

TOKYO The revelation that Japan's third-biggest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd fabricated data for some of its aluminum and copper and other products has left affected manufacturers scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

