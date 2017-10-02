Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nippon Express pretax profit likely climbed 20% on the year to around 34 billion yen for fiscal half ended September - Nikkei.Nippon Express sales also likely came in higher than the 961 billion yen guidance for fiscal half ended September - Nikkei.

July 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nippon Express will likely log a 20% jump in pretax profit to over 16 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei‍​‍​.Nippon Express Co Ltd's sales in April-June quarter apparently climbed 5% to around 470 billion yen - Nikkei‍​.

May 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei.

April 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nippon Express's operating profit is likely to climb 10% from prior year estimate to more than 60 billion yen ($537 million) in year ending next March- Nikkei.Nippon Express FY sales are seen inching up to around 1.9 trillion yen, approaching the 1.909 trillion yen record posted in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei.

Soonest Express to issue new shares to fulfill working capital

Soonest Express Co Ltd <2643.TWO> : Says it plans to issue about 3.8 million new shares of its common stock . Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tantative) issue price at T$36 per share . 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees . 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering . Remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders .Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital.

Nippon Express announces change of chairman and president

Nippon Express Co Ltd <9062.T> : Says the company appoints current president Kenji Watanabe as new chairman, to replace Masanori Kawai .Says co appoints Mitsuru Saito as new president.

Nippon Express to retire 40 mln treasury shares

Nippon Express Co Ltd <9062.T>: Says it will retire 40,000,000 shares (3.85 pct stake) of its common stock on March 31 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 998,000,000 shares after the retirement.

Soonest Express to pay cash dividend of T$2.29 per share for 2016

Soonest Express Co Ltd :Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.29 per share for 2016.

Nippon Express completes 4 pct stake of shares' buy-back

Nippon Express Co Ltd <9062.T> : Says it completes repurchase of 40 million shares (represents 4 percent stake) for totaling 21.24 billion yen, as of Feb. 27 .This as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on July 29, 2016.

NIPPON EXPRESS buys 4.0 mln shares back in January

NIPPON EXPRESS Co Ltd <9062.T> : Says co bought back 4.0 million shares of its common stock for 2.52 billion yen in January . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29, 2016 .Says it repurchased 35,882,000 shares for 18.84 billion yen in total as of Jan. 31.