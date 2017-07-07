Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Yamato Holdings is expected to report an operating loss of around 7 billion yen ($61.4 million) for the three months through June - Nikkei.For the full year through March 2018, Yamato Holdings' operating profit is seen shrinking 14% but staying in the black, at 30 billion yen - Nikkei.Yamato Holdings Co Ltd's operating revenue for three months through June looks to have risen by about 3% to around 350 billion yen - Nikkei.

Nikkei: Yamato Holdings' delivery segment will post a 7 billion yen operating loss for the January-March quarter- Nikkei .Yamato Holdings is booking an 8% increase in outside contracting expenses for the full year period- Nikkei.

Yamato To Launch A Refrigerated Transport Service In Vietnam - Nikkei

Nikkei : Yamato holdings plans to launch a refrigerated transport service in vietnam this september - Nikkei .Joint venture will be set up with Ba Sau Nam Trading Logistics, Or 365 Express, with Yamato to hold a 51% stake through a Singaporean unit - Nikkei.

Yamato Holdings to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei

Nikkei: Yamato Holdings Co Ltd to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei . Yamato Holdings installed 3-d printers used in aerospace,medical manufacturing at Haneda Chronogate fulfillment center in Tokyo's Ota Ward - Nikkei .Yamato Holdings aims to expand 3-D printing service to industrial and other goods, reach 10 billion yen in annual sales in fiscal 2025 - Nikkei.

Yamato Holdings unit to invest in Guangzhou logistics firm

Yamato Holdings Co Ltd <9064.T> : Says its Hong Kong-based unit enters into agreement to invest in Guangzhou Wisepower Transportation & Distribution Group Co Ltd (WTD), effective in the end of Feb. 2017 . Investment amount remains undisclosed .Hong KOng-based unit will hold nearly 40 percent stake in WTD after transaction.

Yamato Holdings is considering taking majority stake in GD Express Carrier - Nikkei

Nikkei: Yamato Holdings is considering taking a majority stake in GD Express Carrier - Nikkei .Yamato Holdings, which gained a 23 pct stake in GD Express in January, now aims to make it a subsidiary, according to President Masaki Yamauchi - Nikkei.

Yamato Holdings unit to buy three firms and business from OTL Group

Yamato Holdings Co Ltd <9064.T> : Says Yamato Asia Pte.Ltd, co's Southeast Asia business controlling company, plans to buy three firms (CKE Transport Agency Sdn.Bhd., Overland Total Logistic Services(M)Sdn.Bhd and Overland Total Logistics(Thailand) Co.,Ltd) and business in Vietnam, from OTL Group, in the end of Dec. .Says transaction amount is undisclosed.

Yamato Holdings unit to set up express JV with SCG Cement-Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Yamato Holdings Co Ltd <9064.T>: Says its Singapore-based unit YAMATO ASIA PTE. LTD. plans to set up a JV with SCG Cement-Building Materials Co., Ltd. in October . Says the JV, SCG Yamato Express Co., Ltd., will be engaged in express business in Thailand .Says the JV will be capitalized at 633 million Baht and the unit will hold 35 percent stake in it.

Yamato Holdings sees 20 pct rise in profit for April-June qtr - Nikkei

Nikkei: Yamato Holdings likely saw group operating profit jump 20% on the year to about 5 billion yen ($47.8 million) in the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Yamato Holdings sales apparently climbed 4% to just over 340 bln yen, while number of packages handled rose 10% to 429 mln in April-June quarter - Nikkei . Yamato is expected to maintain its forecast for a 7 pct dip in operating profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei .Yamato Holdings to face increased pension costs amid negative interest rates introduced by BOJ; to incur extra 2 bln yen or so in costs from Oct - Nikkei.

YAMATO HOLDINGS announces result of lawsuit filed by subsidiary against Ebara Corporation

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD:Says its has received judgment from Tokyo District Court on April 28 regarding the lawsuit filed by its subsidiary, YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD against Ebara Corporation, requesting the disposal of polluted ground and a damage pay.Says Ebara was ordered to pay damage of 5,618,124,016 yen and related delay damage for 6 pct per annual.