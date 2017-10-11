Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nippon Yusen expected to beat first-half ended Sept pretax profit outlook by about 500 mln yen - Nikkei‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nippon Yusen KK is expected to beat its first-half ended Sept 30 pretax profit outlook by roughly 500 million yen ($4.45 million) - Nikkei‍​.

Finland's Wartsila wins order from Japan

July 26 (Reuters) - Wartsila Oyj Abp :says company has been contracted to supply the exhaust gas cleaning systems for two new 56,000 DWT Handymax bulk carriers that are being built in Japan for NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd, a subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.the order was booked in June, equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in July 2018.

Mitsui O.S.K, Kawasaki Kisen, Nippon Yusen likely to post a group pretax profit for April-June - Nikkei‍​

July 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsui O.S.K.'s pretax profit likely tripled on the year to around 2 billion yen for April-June - Nikkei‍​.Kawasaki Kisen is expected to book profit for April-June quarter, rebounding from a loss of 22.5 billion yen the year before - Nikkei.Nippon Yusen's pretax profit for April-June quarter is seen reaching about 5 billion yen after a year-earlier pretax loss of 9.9 billion yen - Nikkei.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha announces establishment of new holding company and operating company

July 7(Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says the company, Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd <<<9104.T>>> and Nippon Yusen KK <<<9101.T>>> jointly established a Japan-based holding company and a Singapore-based operating company, to integrate the three companies' container shipping businesses (including worldwide terminal operation businesses, excluding those in Japan), under the name of Ocean Network Express Holdings, Ltd. and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. respectively, on July 7.

Nippon Yusen KK to issue 38th series and 39th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen

May 25(Reuters) - Nippon Yusen KK <9101.T>:Says it will issue 38th series and 39th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen and 10 billion yen respectively, payment date on May 31.Issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2024 respectively, coupon rate 0.39 percent per annum and 0.53 percent per annum respectively .

Nippon Yusen KK expects about 10 billion yen in pretax profit in fiscal 2017- Nikkei

April 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nippon Yusen KK is seen logging several billion yen in net profit for fiscal 2017, rebounding from projected net loss of 245 billion yen .Nippon Yusen KK appears headed for about 10 billion yen in pretax profit in fiscal 2017.

Corrects headline to source news to Nikkei.Nikkei: Nippon Yusen KK is expected to report close to zero pretax profit for the year ended March 31 2016, roughly in line with its forecast - Nikkei . Nippon Yusen's 2016 sales likely fell roughly 16 percent to about 1.9 trillion yen, close to the company's projections - Nikkei .Nippon Yusen booked losses in October, and will likely log net loss of about 250 billion yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei.

Yusen Logistics receives disciplinary sanction from customs

Yusen Logistics Co Ltd <9370.T> :Says it receives disciplinary sanction from customs, due to inappropriate declaration in import fresh fish customs clearance.

R&I removes Yusen Logistics from rating monitor and downgrades rating to "BBB+" from "A-" – R&I

Yusen Logistics Co Ltd <9370.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the co from rating monitor – R&I . R&I downgraded the co's rating to "BBB+" from "A-" .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

R&I removes Nippon Yusen KK from rating monitor and downgrades rating to BBB+ with stable outlook– R&I

Nippon Yusen KK <9101.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the co from rating monitor - R&I . R&I downgraded the co's rating to "BBB+" from "A-" - R&I .Rating outlook stable - R&I.