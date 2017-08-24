Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hoegh LNG Partners says unit entered into term-sheet to buy additional 23.5 pct interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hoegh LNG Partners LP - :Hoegh LNG Partners LP announces entry into a term-sheet to acquire an additional 23.5% interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann.Deal for $27.3 million.Following the transaction, MOL will continue to hold 25% of the shares of each joint venture.Partnership's management believes the acquisition will be accretive.Unit Hoegh LNG Partners Operating LLC entered into term-sheet to buy from Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd 23.5% of shares of SRV Joint Gas Ltd.Partnership's management evaluating whether to recommend increase in partnership's qtly cash distribution to board as result of deal.Unit Hoegh LNG Partners Operating Llc entered into term-sheet to buy from MOL 23.5% of shares of SRV Joint Gas Two Ltd.Unit entered into term-sheet to buy 23.5% of outstanding shareholder loans from MOL aggregating $1.5 million.

July 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsui O.S.K.'s pretax profit likely tripled on the year to around 2 billion yen for April-June - Nikkei‍​.Kawasaki Kisen is expected to book profit for April-June quarter, rebounding from a loss of 22.5 billion yen the year before - Nikkei.Nippon Yusen's pretax profit for April-June quarter is seen reaching about 5 billion yen after a year-earlier pretax loss of 9.9 billion yen - Nikkei.

July 7(Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says the company, Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd <<<9104.T>>> and Nippon Yusen KK <<<9101.T>>> jointly established a Japan-based holding company and a Singapore-based operating company, to integrate the three companies' container shipping businesses (including worldwide terminal operation businesses, excluding those in Japan), under the name of Ocean Network Express Holdings, Ltd. and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. respectively, on July 7.

June 27 (Reuters) - Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd <9104.T>:Says it plans to raise conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $ 53.1 from $ 5.31 .Says it plans to raise conversion price for 2020 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $ 47.8 from $ 4.78.Says effective Oct. 1.

May 31(Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says it will establish a new joint venture (JV) with Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd <<<9104.T>>> and Nippon Yusen KK <<<9101.T>>>, and this JV will operate under the tradename "Ocean Network Express".Says this JV will integrate the three companies' container shipping businesses (including worldwide terminal operation businesses, excluding those in Japan), previously announced on October 31, 2016.Establishment of a holding company is currently planned in Japan, and an operating company is planned to be incorporated in Singapore.

Nikkei : Mitsui O.S.K. Lines pretax profit for the year ended March is estimated at just over 15 billion yen ($138 million) - Nikkei .Mitsui O.S.K. Lines sales for the year ended March will probably come in at 1.5 trillion yen - Nikkei.

Mitsui Osk Lines Ltd <9104.T> : booked impairment loss of 20.5 billion yen ($183.3 million)in Q4 on container business Further company coverage: [9104.T] ($1 = 111.8300 yen).

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd <9104.T>: Says it has applied to delist from Nagoya Stock Exchange effective April 3 .Says it will continue listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Marubeni Corp <8002.T> :Says it completes sale of 100 percent stake in unit MC Marine Energy to Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd <9104.T> on March 17.

Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:Says it to sell its unit MC Marine Energy Limited to Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd <9104.T> in March.