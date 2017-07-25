Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to sell unit SAL

July 26(Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says it plans to sell 100 percent voting power in Germany-based unit SAL Heavy Lift GmbH (SAL) to SALTO Holding GmbH & Co.KG.Price undisclosed .Transaction date on July 27.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha raises conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

June 23(Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says it raises the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3,056.0 yen per share, from 305.6 yen per share, effective Oct. 1.

R&I confirms Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha's rating at "BBB-" changes outlook to negative from stable -R&I

April 28 (Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) confirmed the company's rating at "BBB-" -R&I.Says rating outlook changed to negative from stable -R&I.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to sell parking place in Tokyo

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says it will sell a parking place located in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28.

Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha appoints new president

Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9179.T>: Appoints Hiroshi Akanuma as new President of the company, to replace Shigenori Ishii .Effective date June 27.

R&I removes Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd from rating monitor and downgrades rating to "BBB-" with stable outlook -R&I

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I . Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded the company's rating to "BBB-", previously "BBB" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Kawasaki Kisen to add 15 new vessels to its fleet by fiscal 2018- Nikkei<9107.T>

Nikkei: Kawasaki Kisen to add 15 new vessels to its fleet by fiscal 2018; plans to invest about $800 million to build 10 of these ships by fiscal 2018- nikkei .

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha group pretax loss likely about 5 bln yen in April-June period - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha apparently suffered a group pretax loss of roughly 5 billion yen in the April-June period - Nikkei .Nippon Yusen's pretax profit likely fell by over 80 pct in the April-June quarter from the year-earlier 21.5 billion yen - Nikkei.

Kawasaki Kisen adjusts conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T> :Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 305.6 yen per share, from 308.1 per share, effective April 1.

R&I changes Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd's rating outlook to negative

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the company's rating outlook to negative from stable.The company's issuer rating at "BBB".