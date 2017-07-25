Edition:
United States

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (9107.T)

9107.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,010JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥46 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
¥2,964
Open
¥2,995
Day's High
¥3,020
Day's Low
¥2,994
Volume
226,600
Avg. Vol
472,072
52-wk High
¥3,180
52-wk Low
¥2,270

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to sell unit SAL
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 09:38pm EDT 

July 26(Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says it plans to sell 100 percent voting power in Germany-based unit SAL Heavy Lift GmbH (SAL) to SALTO Holding GmbH & Co.KG.Price undisclosed .Transaction date on July 27.  Full Article

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha raises conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 02:09am EDT 

June 23(Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says it raises the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3,056.0 yen per share, from 305.6 yen per share, effective Oct. 1.  Full Article

R&I confirms Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha's rating at "BBB-" changes outlook to negative from stable -R&I
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 03:37am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) confirmed the company's rating at "BBB-" -R&I.Says rating outlook changed to negative from stable -R&I.  Full Article

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to sell parking place in Tokyo
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 02:09am EDT 

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T>:Says it will sell a parking place located in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28.  Full Article

Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha appoints new president
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 01:31am EDT 

Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9179.T>: Appoints Hiroshi Akanuma as new President of the company, to replace Shigenori Ishii .Effective date June 27.  Full Article

R&I removes Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd from rating monitor and downgrades rating to "BBB-" with stable outlook -R&I
Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 01:30am EST 

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I . Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded the company's rating to "BBB-", previously "BBB" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Kawasaki Kisen to add 15 new vessels to its fleet by fiscal 2018- Nikkei<9107.T>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 03:41pm EDT 

Nikkei: Kawasaki Kisen to add 15 new vessels to its fleet by fiscal 2018; plans to invest about $800 million to build 10 of these ships by fiscal 2018- nikkei .  Full Article

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha group pretax loss likely about 5 bln yen in April-June period - Nikkei
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 01:31pm EDT 

Nikkei: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha apparently suffered a group pretax loss of roughly 5 billion yen in the April-June period - Nikkei .Nippon Yusen's pretax profit likely fell by over 80 pct in the April-June quarter from the year-earlier 21.5 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

Kawasaki Kisen adjusts conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 02:00am EDT 

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd <9107.T> :Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 305.6 yen per share, from 308.1 per share, effective April 1.  Full Article

R&I changes Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd's rating outlook to negative
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 04:54am EDT 

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the company's rating outlook to negative from stable.The company's issuer rating at "BBB".  Full Article

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd News

EU mergers and takeovers (June 23)

BRUSSELS, June 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

» More 9107.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials