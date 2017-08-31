Edition:
United States

ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)

9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,374JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
¥4,378
Open
¥4,400
Day's High
¥4,404
Day's Low
¥4,372
Volume
551,800
Avg. Vol
1,280,264
52-wk High
¥4,416
52-wk Low
¥2,780

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ANA Holdings to repurchase shares
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 03:44am EDT 

Aug 31(Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 250 million shares, representing 7.1 percent of outstanding, at the price of up to 70 billion yen in total, during period from Sept. 1 to March 31, 2018.Says it will repurchase 171.7 million shares at the price of 407.8 yen per share, the closing price of Aug. 31, on Sept. 1, through ToSTNeT-3.  Full Article

ANA Holdings sees operating profit rise about 30pct for quarter ended June-Nikkei
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 03:21pm EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Japan Airlines sees operating profit rising 10 pct plus to around 25 bln yen and revenue seen rising 3pct to about 305 bln yen for quarter ended June- Nikkei.ANA Holdings sees operating profit rise about 30pct to 18 billion yen and operating revenue seen rising 6 pct to about 430 billion yen for quarter ended June- Nikkei.  Full Article

Adventure says business alliance with Vanilla Air
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 02:30am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Adventure Inc <6030.T>:* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with Vanilla Air Inc, on July 7 .* Says two entities will cooperate on information sharing of airline ticket booking site and booking system .  Full Article

ANA Holdings likely to report operating profit of 145 bln yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 01:13pm EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :ANA Holdings Inc appears likely to report an operating profit of 145 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for the year ended in March - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms ANA Holdings's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 04:09am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.  Full Article

Ana Holdings to lease four Boeing 737-800 jets with catalog price of $98.1 mln - Nikkei
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 01:18pm EDT 

Nikkei:Ana Holdings to lease four Boeing 737-800 jets; Planes have catalog price of $98.1 million, with annual leasing fee estimated over $4 million - Nikkei.  Full Article

ANA Holdings says Shinichiro Ito resigns from chairman
Friday, 24 Feb 2017 03:14am EST 

ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>: Says Shinichiro Ito resigns from chairman .Says effective April 1.  Full Article

Ana Holdings plans to spend roughly 100 bln Yen to raise interest in peach aviation to 67% - Nikkei
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 12:11pm EST 

Nikkei:Ana Holdings plans to spend roughly 100 billion yen ($890 million) to raise its interest in budget carrier Peach Aviation to 67 percent - Nikkei.  Full Article

ANA Holdings expected to report oper profit of roughly 130 bln yen for 9 months ended in Dec - Nikkei
Tuesday, 24 Jan 2017 12:07pm EST 

Nikkei : ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei .ANA will likely maintain guidance of 6% operating profit growth for the full year ending in March - Nikkei.  Full Article

ANA Holdings sales likely down 1 pct for April-Sept period - Nikkei
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 01:27pm EDT 

Ana Holdings Inc <9202.T> : ANA Holdings' operating profit for April-September period looks to have edged up on the year to a first-half record of nearly 90 billion yen - Nikkei . ANA Holdings Inc sales likely slipped 1 percent from a year ago to about 900 billion yen for April-September period - Nikkei .ANA Holdings to likely keep FY forecast of 1 percent rise in sales to 1.81 trillion yen, operating profit rise of 6 percent to 145 billion yen unchanged - nikkei.  Full Article

ANA Holdings Inc News

BRIEF-Future Venture Capital to acquire stake in All Nippon Entertainment Works

* Says it will acquire 99.6 percent stake (2,220 shares) in All Nippon Entertainment Works, Inc. from Innovation Network Corporation of Japan

» More 9202.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials