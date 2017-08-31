Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ANA Holdings to repurchase shares

Aug 31(Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 250 million shares, representing 7.1 percent of outstanding, at the price of up to 70 billion yen in total, during period from Sept. 1 to March 31, 2018.Says it will repurchase 171.7 million shares at the price of 407.8 yen per share, the closing price of Aug. 31, on Sept. 1, through ToSTNeT-3.

ANA Holdings sees operating profit rise about 30pct for quarter ended June-Nikkei

July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Japan Airlines sees operating profit rising 10 pct plus to around 25 bln yen and revenue seen rising 3pct to about 305 bln yen for quarter ended June- Nikkei.ANA Holdings sees operating profit rise about 30pct to 18 billion yen and operating revenue seen rising 6 pct to about 430 billion yen for quarter ended June- Nikkei.

Adventure says business alliance with Vanilla Air

July 7 (Reuters) - Adventure Inc <6030.T>:* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with Vanilla Air Inc, on July 7 .* Says two entities will cooperate on information sharing of airline ticket booking site and booking system .

ANA Holdings likely to report operating profit of 145 bln yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei

April 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :ANA Holdings Inc appears likely to report an operating profit of 145 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for the year ended in March - Nikkei.

R&I affirms ANA Holdings's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

April 18 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Ana Holdings to lease four Boeing 737-800 jets with catalog price of $98.1 mln - Nikkei

Nikkei:Ana Holdings to lease four Boeing 737-800 jets; Planes have catalog price of $98.1 million, with annual leasing fee estimated over $4 million - Nikkei.

ANA Holdings says Shinichiro Ito resigns from chairman

ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>: Says Shinichiro Ito resigns from chairman .Says effective April 1.

Ana Holdings plans to spend roughly 100 bln Yen to raise interest in peach aviation to 67% - Nikkei

Nikkei:Ana Holdings plans to spend roughly 100 billion yen ($890 million) to raise its interest in budget carrier Peach Aviation to 67 percent - Nikkei.

ANA Holdings expected to report oper profit of roughly 130 bln yen for 9 months ended in Dec - Nikkei

Nikkei : ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei .ANA will likely maintain guidance of 6% operating profit growth for the full year ending in March - Nikkei.

ANA Holdings sales likely down 1 pct for April-Sept period - Nikkei

Ana Holdings Inc <9202.T> : ANA Holdings' operating profit for April-September period looks to have edged up on the year to a first-half record of nearly 90 billion yen - Nikkei . ANA Holdings Inc sales likely slipped 1 percent from a year ago to about 900 billion yen for April-September period - Nikkei .ANA Holdings to likely keep FY forecast of 1 percent rise in sales to 1.81 trillion yen, operating profit rise of 6 percent to 145 billion yen unchanged - nikkei.