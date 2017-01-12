Mitsubishi Logistics Corp <9301.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Nikkei : Mitsubishi Logistics' operating profit seen to rise 10% to a little over 6 billion yen ($59.4 million) for 6 months through September - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Logistics Corp's revenue likely to slide 4% to around 100 bln yen for 6 months through September - Nikkei.