Mitsubishi Logistics Corp (9301.T)
9301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,894JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
¥2,894
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
357,193
52-wk High
¥3,432
52-wk Low
¥2,622
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Mitsubishi Logistics' rating at "A+" and says stable outlook – R&I
Mitsubishi Logistics Corp <9301.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Mitsubishi Logistics' operating profit seen to rise 10% to a little over 6 bln yen for 6 months through September - Nikkei
Nikkei : Mitsubishi Logistics' operating profit seen to rise 10% to a little over 6 billion yen ($59.4 million) for 6 months through September - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Logistics Corp's revenue likely to slide 4% to around 100 bln yen for 6 months through September - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsubishi Logistics's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook
Mitsubishi Logistics Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+".Rating outlook stable. Full Article