SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc (9412.T)

9412.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

526JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥524
Open
¥532
Day's High
¥534
Day's Low
¥526
Volume
367,800
Avg. Vol
663,037
52-wk High
¥570
52-wk Low
¥460

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 04:23am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc <9412.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I .  Full Article

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
Thursday, 18 May 2017 09:47pm EDT 

May 19(Reuters) - SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc <9412.T>:Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23.  Full Article

R&I affirms SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 02:03am EDT 

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc <9412.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Spacex says Falcon 9 rocket to deliver JCSAT-16 to geostationary transfer orbit
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 01:59pm EDT 

Spacex: Says Falcon 9 rocket to deliver JCSAT-16, commercial communications satellite for Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation, to geostationary transfer orbit .Says is targeting launch of JCSAT-16 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on August 14 with backup date of August 15.  Full Article

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings completes share repurchase
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 09:00pm EST 

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc:Completes repurchase of 11,208,200 shares of its common stock, at the price of 637 yen per share, for 7,139,623,400 yen in total, on Dec. 3.  Full Article

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings to repurchase shares
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 02:30am EST 

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc:To repurchase up to 12,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.89 pct of outstanding on Dec. 3.Share repurchase price is 637 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 2, or 7,644 mln yen in total.  Full Article

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc News

BRIEF-R&I affirms SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
