NTT Urban Development to invest in Tokyo-based limited partnership

Sept 25 (Reuters) - NTT Urban Development Corp <8933.T>:* Says it will set up and invest in Tokyo-based limited partnership and hold 99.97 percent stake in the limited partnership.* Says the limited partnership will be engaged in special bonds related business and has an investment amount of 49.02 billion yen in total .

NTT announces 150 bln yen share repurchase plan

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp <9432.T>::NTT says to buy back up to 1.5 percent of shares for as much as 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) between Sept 26 and March 31.

NTT Urban Development unit acquires U.S.-based firm Stuart Street Holdings

June 1(Reuters) - NTT Urban Development Corp <8933.T>:Says its unit Downtown Properties Owner LLC acquired U.S.-based firm Stuart Street Holdings LLC, which is engaged in real estate investment and operation in U.S., on May 31.Says the company indirectly hold 98 percent stake in Stuart Street Holdings .

ZIGExN announces business alliance with NTT DOCOMO

May 24(Reuters) - ZIGExN Co Ltd <3679.T>:Says the company and NTT Docomo Inc <<<9437.T>>> will cooperate on planning and production of d job, which is a platform for job hunting.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares delisted from NYSE

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp <9432.T> :Says it is delisted from the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) on April 3.

NTT Docomo to retire 58,980,000 treasury shares

NTT Docomo Inc <9437.T>: Says it will retire 58,980,000 shares (1.49 pct stake) of its common stock on March 31 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 3,899,563,000 shares after the retirement.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone expects to pay dividend of 120 yen a share for FY ending March 31- Nikkei

Nikkei:Nippon Telegraph and Telephone expects to pay dividend of 120 yen a share for FY ending march 31 and will add at least 10 yen more for year through March 2018- Nikkei.

Toyota, NTT partnering on autonomous cars - Nikkei

Nikkei:Toyota Motor to collaborate with Nippon Telegraph & Telephone to jointly develop technology for connected cars utilizing 5G signals-Nikkei.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone announces delisting from NYSE on April 3

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp <9432.T> : Says co will be delisted from the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) on April 3 as planned .Co will still being listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange.

R&I removes NTT Data Corp from rating monitor and affirms "AA" with stable outlook -R&I

NTT Data Corp <9613.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I . R&I affirmed rating on the company at "AA" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.