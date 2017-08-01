Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei::KDDI Corp is expected to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom by the end of August for an estimated 20 billion yen - Nikkei.

KDDI Corp seen posting quarterly operating profit of 275.1 bln yen - Nikkei

July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei::KDDI Corp seen posting operating profit of 275.1 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei.KDDI Corp expects au subscriptions to slide 1 pct to 24.77 million in year to March 2018 - Nikkei.KDDI Corp sales are estimated to have edged up to 1.13 trillion yen for the April- June quarter - Nikkei.

Okinawa Cellular Telephone to transfer business to unit

July 26 (Reuters) - Okinawa Cellular Telephone Co <9436.T>:Says it plans to set up Okinawa-based wholly owned unit.Says it will transfer agricultural production, sales business and tourism to the unit on Sept. 1.

Gunosy says business alliance with KDDI

July 14 (Reuters) - Gunosy Inc <6047.T>:* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with KDDI Corp <9433.T> in late July .* Says two entities will cooperate on new media service named LUCRA.

KDDI to retire treasury 33,280,732 shares

May 11 (Reuters) - KDDI Corp <9433.T>: :* To retire 33,280,732 shares (1.3 pct stake) of its common stock on May 17.

KDDI: to buy back up to 1.67 pct own shares worth 100 bln yen

May 11 (Reuters) - KDDI Corp <9433.T>::to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($876.12 million).to retire treasury stock worth 1.27 percent of shares outstanding on May 17.

Wangsu Science & Technology's unit in deal to buy stake in KDDI's CDNetworks

Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd <300017.SZ> : Says board approves to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $152 million for acquisition .Says its Hong Kong unit signs agreement to acquire 12.1 million shares, equivalent to 97.82 percent stake in CDNetworks Co Ltd From KDDI Corp <9433.T> for 21.1 billion yen ($185.72 million).

KDDI Corp expected to report increase of 15 pct in operating profit for April-Dec period - Nikkei

Nikkei: KDDI Corp is expected to report a 15 percent operating profit increase to around 770 billion yen ($6.85 billion) for April-December period - Nikkei .KDDI Corp is seen upgrading its forecast for year ending in March of 6 percent operating profit growth to 885 billion yen - Nikkei.

R&I affirms KDDI's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

KDDI Corp <9433.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

KDDI to buy Internet provider Biglobe for 70 bln yen-Nikkei

KDDI Corp <9433.T>: Japan's KDDI to buy Internet provider Biglobe for 70 billion yen ($615 million) - Nikkei Further company coverage: [9433.T] ($1 = 113.7300 yen) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).