Edition:
United States

KDDI Corp (9433.T)

9433.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,063JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥16 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
¥3,047
Open
¥3,088
Day's High
¥3,089
Day's Low
¥3,061
Volume
2,553,000
Avg. Vol
5,381,437
52-wk High
¥3,229
52-wk Low
¥2,746

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 01:08pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei::KDDI Corp is expected to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom by the end of August for an estimated 20 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

KDDI Corp seen posting quarterly operating profit of 275.1 bln yen - Nikkei
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 03:17pm EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei::KDDI Corp seen posting operating profit of 275.1 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei.KDDI Corp expects au subscriptions to slide 1 pct to 24.77 million in year to March 2018 - Nikkei.KDDI Corp sales are estimated to have edged up to 1.13 trillion yen for the April- June quarter - Nikkei.  Full Article

Okinawa Cellular Telephone to transfer business to unit
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 02:10am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Okinawa Cellular Telephone Co <9436.T>:Says it plans to set up Okinawa-based wholly owned unit.Says it will transfer agricultural production, sales business and tourism to the unit on Sept. 1.  Full Article

Gunosy says business alliance with KDDI
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 02:46am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Gunosy Inc <6047.T>:* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with KDDI Corp <9433.T> in late July .* Says two entities will cooperate on new media service named LUCRA.  Full Article

KDDI to retire treasury 33,280,732 shares
Thursday, 11 May 2017 02:12am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - KDDI Corp <9433.T>: :* To retire 33,280,732 shares (1.3 pct stake) of its common stock on May 17.  Full Article

KDDI: to buy back up to 1.67 pct own shares worth 100 bln yen
Thursday, 11 May 2017 02:00am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - KDDI Corp <9433.T>::to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($876.12 million).to retire treasury stock worth 1.27 percent of shares outstanding on May 17.  Full Article

Wangsu Science & Technology's unit in deal to buy stake in KDDI's CDNetworks
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 07:00am EST 

Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd <300017.SZ> : Says board approves to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $152 million for acquisition .Says its Hong Kong unit signs agreement to acquire 12.1 million shares, equivalent to 97.82 percent stake in CDNetworks Co Ltd From KDDI Corp <9433.T> for 21.1 billion yen ($185.72 million).  Full Article

KDDI Corp expected to report increase of 15 pct in operating profit for April-Dec period - Nikkei
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 12:00pm EST 

Nikkei: KDDI Corp is expected to report a 15 percent operating profit increase to around 770 billion yen ($6.85 billion) for April-December period - Nikkei .KDDI Corp is seen upgrading its forecast for year ending in March of 6 percent operating profit growth to 885 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms KDDI's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Monday, 30 Jan 2017 02:00am EST 

KDDI Corp <9433.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

KDDI to buy Internet provider Biglobe for 70 bln yen-Nikkei
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 12:10am EST 

KDDI Corp <9433.T>: Japan's KDDI to buy Internet provider Biglobe for 70 billion yen ($615 million) - Nikkei Further company coverage: [9433.T] ($1 = 113.7300 yen) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

KDDI Corp News

BRIEF-KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp is expected to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom by the end of August for an estimated 20 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2vknTK8) Further company coverage:

» More 9433.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials