Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NTT Docomo's group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent for April-June quarter - Nikkei

July 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei::NTT Docomo's Group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent on year to around $2.51 billion for April-June quarter .NTT Docomo's qtrly operating revenue is believed to have edged up slightly from year-earlier.

CCI approves Tata Companies' buying of of 21.63 pct shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo

May 25 (Reuters) - Competition Commission of India::CCI approves Tata Companies' acquisition of 21.63 percent shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo.

ZIGExN announces business alliance with NTT DOCOMO

May 24(Reuters) - ZIGExN Co Ltd <3679.T>:Says the company and NTT Docomo Inc <<<9437.T>>> will cooperate on planning and production of d job, which is a platform for job hunting.

NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 bln yen in the year ending march 2018 - Nikkei

April 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei::NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 billion yen ($8.63 billion) in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei.NTT Docomo's top-line operating revenue is likely to rise modestly in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei.NTT Docomo's operating revenue likely fell short of the projected 2 pct increase to 4.61 trillion yen in the year ending march 2018 - Nikkei.For fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, NTT Docomo's operating profit expected to come in close to co's forecast, at around 940 billion yen - Nikkei.

NTT Docomo to retire 58,980,000 treasury shares

NTT Docomo Inc <9437.T>: Says it will retire 58,980,000 shares (1.49 pct stake) of its common stock on March 31 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 3,899,563,000 shares after the retirement.

Tata Sons, Docomo reach deal in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award

Tata Sons: Tata sons and Docomo reach agreement in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award . Parties applied to Delhi high court, requesting that it accept their agreed terms of settlement, subject to such further orders as the court sees fit . Docomo has agreed to suspend its related enforcement proceedings in the United Kingdom and the United States for a period of time . Settlement terms clear way for $1.18 billion already deposited by co with Delhi high court to be paid to Docomo . The board of Tata Sons has decided to withdraw its objections to the enforcement of the award in india .Settlement terms would allow Docomo to transfer its shares in Tata Teleservices Limited.

Tata Group agreed to pay NTT Docomo $1.17 billion - Nikkei

Nikkei: India's Tata Group has agreed to pay Japan's NTT Docomo $1.17 billion in connection with end of a tie-up in the South Asian nation - Nikkei .Tata Sons will pay full amount of damages sought by the Japanese mobile carrier; deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday - Nikkei.

NTT Docomo's group operating profit for nine months through December likely rose 20 pct

Nikkei: NTT Docomo's group operating profit for the nine months through December likely climbed 20% on the year to around 840 billion yen - Nikkei . NTT Docomo is expected to maintain its current full-year forecasts when it releases nine-month earnings - Nikkei .NTT Docomo Inc's operating revenue apparently rose about 3% for the nine months through December - Nikkei.

NTT Docomo completes 176.9 mln shares' buy-back

NTT Docomo Inc <9437.T> :Says it completes repurchase 176.9 million shares for totaling 457.09 billion yen as of Dec. 28, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Jan. 29.

NTT Docomo buys 7.0 mln shares back in November

NTT Docomo Inc <9437.T> : Says it bought 7.0 million shares back at about 17.56 billion yen in November . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29 .Says it repurchased 170.2 million shares for 439.34 billion yen in total as of Nov. 30.