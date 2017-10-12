Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tepco, Chubu Electric Power get approval to consolidate fossil-fuel power businesses - Nikkei

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tepco, Chubu Electric Power get approval from Japan Fair Trade Commission to consolidate their fossil-fuel power businesses into 1 operation - Nikkei.Tepco, Chubu Electric Power plan to transfer operations in first half of fiscal 2019 to their 50-50 JV known as JERA- Nikkei.Tepco, Chubu Electric Power expect merger to generate annual 100 billion yen or more in cost savings and other benefits during first five years - Nikkei‍​.

Tepco, JXTG, Osaka Gas to form city gas venture

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) <9501.T>, JXTG <5020.T> and Osaka Gas <9532.T>::Three firms say to form a new venture for city gas production and supply in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.Tepco to take 69 pct stake, while JXTG and Osaka Gas to take 16 percent and 15 pct stakes, respectively.Three firms to build a calorific adjustment facility to make city gas with capacity of 270 tonnes per hour.Facility to start operations in April 2020 and help supply city gas and provide feedstock gas to Tepco's Shinagawa gas-fired power plant .

Nuclear regulator stopped granting approval to restart Tokyo Electric Power Co's reactors- Nikkei

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Japan's nuclear regulation authority has stopped just short of granting Tokyo Electric Power Co preliminary pass to restart Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant .

Osaka Gas to contribute gas production expertise for TEPCO,JXTG JV - Nikkei

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Osaka Gas to contribute gas production expertise for city-gas production JV with Tokyo Electric Power Co,JXTG Holdings; operations targeted to begin in 2020 - Nikkei.TEPCO appears likely to control 69% of JV to be created to handle construction, operation of facility; JXTG, Osaka Gas hold 16%, 15%, respectively - Nikkei.

Tepco, JXTG to partner on power plant, city gas - Nikkei

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings and JXTG Holdings to build a natural-gas-fired power plant in the city of Kawasaki .The 50-50 joint venture by JXTG, Tepco will be set up as early as October for the roughly 120 billion yen ($1.08 billion) project.Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings and JXTG Holdings aim to bring the 1.3-million-kilowatt facility in Kawasaki online around 2024 .Tepco, JXTG to form separate JV to build facilities to process liquefied natural gas into city gas, expected to begin operating around 2020.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings says lawsuit in U.S.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T>:Says 157 individuals filed a lawsuit against the co and U.S.-based firm regarding improper design, construction and maintenance, claiming compensation for physical, mental and economic damages .

Tokyo Electric Power considering bond issuance- Nikkei

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:Tokyo Electric Power co may decide as early as Aug. to issue 10-year bonds; unit Tepco Power Grid will handle the 30 billion yen issuance - Nikkei.Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings may also decide to offer 70 billion yen worth of five-year bonds- Nikkei‍​.

EPCO says business alliance with TEPCO Energy Partner

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EPCO Co Ltd <2311.T>:* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc..* Says two entities will cooperate on development of energy efficient home business and set up a JV to provide comprehensive service of energy efficient home .* Says it and TEPCO Energy Partner will hold a 49 percent stake and a 51 percent stake in the JV respectively.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings unit signs joint venture agreement with CHUBU Electric Power

June 8(Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T>:Says its wholly owned unit TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc signed a joint venture agreement with CHUBU Electric Power Co.,Inc. <<<9502.T>>>, on June 8.Says two companies will work together to integrate existing power generation projects of two companies and transfer the integrated projects to JERA Co., Inc..Says previous news was disclosed on March 28.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings gets financial support of 45.6 bln yen

May 24(Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T>:Says it received 45.6 billion yen from Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation, on May 24, based on the revised Special Business Plan revised on May 18.