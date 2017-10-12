Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tepco, Chubu Electric Power get approval to consolidate fossil-fuel power businesses - Nikkei

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tepco, Chubu Electric Power get approval from Japan Fair Trade Commission to consolidate their fossil-fuel power businesses into 1 operation - Nikkei.Tepco, Chubu Electric Power plan to transfer operations in first half of fiscal 2019 to their 50-50 JV known as JERA- Nikkei.Tepco, Chubu Electric Power expect merger to generate annual 100 billion yen or more in cost savings and other benefits during first five years - Nikkei‍​.

R&I affirms Chubu Electric Power's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Aug 2(Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co Inc <9502.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Inpex and Chubu Electric to begin wholesale electricity supply

July 20 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp <1605.T>:* Says it and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. <9502.T> jointly announced today they will begin supplying wholesale electricity to city gas companies Ueda Gas, Nagano toshi Gas and Honjo Gas, sourcing power from Diamond Power Corporation, a Chubu Electric subsidiary.* The three city gas companies will begin retailing electricity in their respective gas supply areas as soon as their preparations are complete .

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings unit signs joint venture agreement with CHUBU Electric Power

June 8(Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T>:Says its wholly owned unit TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc signed a joint venture agreement with CHUBU Electric Power Co.,Inc. <<<9502.T>>>, on June 8.Says two companies will work together to integrate existing power generation projects of two companies and transfer the integrated projects to JERA Co., Inc..Says previous news was disclosed on March 28.

Toenec names new president

April 28 (Reuters) - Toenec Corp <1946.T>: :* Says it has named Tomohiko Ohno as the new President and Executive President, to replace Yuji Kume.* Effective date June 29 .

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings wholly owned unit and Chubu Electric Power Company Inc agrees to thermal power generation business integration

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T>, Chubu Electric Power Company Inc <9502.T>: Says Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings's wholly owned unit TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc, has signed a business integration contract with Chubu Electric Power Company Inc, to transfer its existing thermal power generation business to JERA Co., Inc. .Says JERA Co., Inc. is the joint venture established by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power Company's unit in April 2015.

Tepco, two other utilities partner on nuclear safety - Nikkei

Nikkei:Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings has partnered on nuclear safety with fellow utilities Chubu Electric Power and Hokuriku Electric Power - Nikkei.

Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power agree to fossil-fuel power integration-Nikkei

Nikkei :Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power to fully consolidate fossil-fuel power businesses to shore up earnings through economies of scale.

Qatar Electricity and Water signs MOU with Chubu Electric Power

Qatar Electricity and Water Co : Signs MOU with Japanese Chubu for partnership projects

Tokyo Electric Power seen to pursue partnerships with peers - Nikkei

Nikkei: Tokyo Electric Power Co expected to pursue partnerships,consolidation with peers on electricity distribution,nuclear power under rehabilitation plan-Nikkei .Tokyo Electric Power Co already has sought a partner in thermal power, fuel business, resulting in an alliance with Chubu Electric Power - Nikkei.