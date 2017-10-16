Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (9503.T)
1,552JPY
1:02am EDT
¥0 (+0.03%)
¥1,552
¥1,564
¥1,565
¥1,547
981,100
2,279,700
¥1,650
¥940
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kansai Electric Power Co to close two aging nuclear reactors in Fukui prefecture - Nikkei
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Kansai Electric Power Co to close two aging nuclear reactors at a power plant in fukui prefecture - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Kansai Electric Power's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Aug 2(Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power Co Inc <9503.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Rating outlook changes to stable from negative -R&I. Full Article
BRIEF-Kansai Electric Power gives update on restart of Takahama Units 3, 4 (April 25)
Corrects date in bullet point to mid-May and early June from April 25:* Says expects to restart Takahama No.4 reactor around mid-May and No.3 reactor in early June. Full Article
BRIEF-Kansai Electric Power gives update on restart of Takahama Units 3, 4 (April 25)
Corrects date in bullet point to mid-May and early June from April 25:* Says expects to restart Takahama No.4 reactor around mid-May and No.3 reactor in early June. Full Article
Kansai Electric Power says restart of Takahama Units 3 and 4
April 25 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power Co Inc <9503.T>:* Says Takahama Units 3 and 4 is restarted on April 25. Full Article
Kansai Electric Power says the court revokes order on halting nuclear reactors
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc <9503.T> :Says the Osaka High Court decides to revoke the former judgment on halting operations at two nuclear reactors at co's Takahama-based plant. Full Article
Supreme Court of Japan dismisses Kansai Electric Power's objection for injunction to halt Takahama nuclear reactors
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc <9503.T>: Says Supreme Court of Japan dismissed the company's objection for injunction disclosed on March 9 .Says the company is ordered to halt operations at two nuclear reactors at its Takahama plant. Full Article
Japan's nuclear power regulators to likely clear reactors for operation beyond 40 years-Nikkei<9503.T>
Nikkei: Japan's nuclear power regulators will likely clear reactors to remain in operation beyond 40 years for the first time- Nikkei . Nuclear regulation authority is expected to approve units 1 and 2 at Kansai Electric power's takahama plant for extensions- Nikkei . Full Article
Kansai Electric Power to pay no year-end dividend for FY 2016
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc:Announces forecast that it will pay no year-end dividend for the FY ending March 2016 and latest dividend forecast was an undermined value. Full Article
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc - Japan court issues injunction to halt Takahama nuclear reactors - Reuters News
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc:A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered Kansai Electric Power to halt operations at two nuclear reactors at its Takahama plant, disrupting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to restore atomic power five years after the Fukushima crisis.The move could potentially throw government energy policy into disarray, with the nuclear industry only recently starting to get reactors back online amid widespread public scepticism after the meltdowns at Fukushima in 2011.The order by the Otsu District Court, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, demands the halt of the No. 3 and No. 4 nuclear reactors at Takahama and takes immediate effect. This is the first injunction issued in Japan to halt a nuclear plant that is under operation.Kansai said it will shut the No. 3 reactor, which restarted in January, on Thursday.Kansai Electric had been working to restart the Takahama No. 4 reactor this month after an unplanned shutdown due to a technical problem last week.Japanese lower courts sometimes hand down contentious verdicts that are then overturned by higher courts, where judges tend to be more attuned to political implications, judicial experts say.Kansai Electric said it would not accept the verdict and would quickly appeal the injunction, but it could mean months or possibly a year of delays and extra costs for oil, gas or coal to replace the nuclear generation. Full Article
Deals set bullish tone as Peru export halt tightens market
LONDON/SINGAPORE Asian spot LNG prices stepped higher this week, shrugging off months of weakness, as Royal Dutch Shell replaced lost output from its Peru plant via spot markets and as a flurry of higher-priced deals surprised traders.