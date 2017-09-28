Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tepco, JXTG, Osaka Gas to form city gas venture

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) <9501.T>, JXTG <5020.T> and Osaka Gas <9532.T>::Three firms say to form a new venture for city gas production and supply in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.Tepco to take 69 pct stake, while JXTG and Osaka Gas to take 16 percent and 15 pct stakes, respectively.Three firms to build a calorific adjustment facility to make city gas with capacity of 270 tonnes per hour.Facility to start operations in April 2020 and help supply city gas and provide feedstock gas to Tepco's Shinagawa gas-fired power plant .

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Osaka Gas to contribute gas production expertise for city-gas production JV with Tokyo Electric Power Co,JXTG Holdings; operations targeted to begin in 2020 - Nikkei.TEPCO appears likely to control 69% of JV to be created to handle construction, operation of facility; JXTG, Osaka Gas hold 16%, 15%, respectively - Nikkei.

Osaka Gas acquires interests in two US Power plants

Osaka Gas Co Ltd <9532.T> : Says Osaka Gas entered into agreement with Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) and other owners for its acquisition of equity interest in the two power generation plants in the United States . Osaka Gas acquires 20 percent equity interest of Shore Power Plant located in New Jersey and 50 percent interest of the other generation asset located in Commonwealth of Pennsylvania . Says Shore Power Plant has been in operation since January 2016 .Says commercial operation of the other generation asset is slated for March 2020.

R&I affirms OSAKA Gas's rating at "AA+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

OSAKA GAS Co Ltd <9532.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Osaka Gas plans overseas LNG sales, eyes German deal - Nikkei

: Osaka Gas is working toward an agreement to sell LNG made from U.S. shale gas to Uniper, a unit of German energy provider E.ON - Nikkei . Osaka's deal with Uniper will involve roughly 20-yr contract under which uniper would be responsible for shipping gas from point of production - Nikkei . More than 10 million tons of LNG would be supplied over the life of Osaka's deal with Uniper - Nikkei . LNG sold to Uniper by Osaka would be exported from Freeport liquefaction plant and loading facility under construction in U.S. state of Texas - Nikkei .Osaka Gas is also seen as able to resell around 40% of the LNG from shares in two Australian projects - Nikkei.

Aqualine forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD

Aqualine Ltd <6173.T>: Says it resolved to form business alliance with OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD <9532.T> in plumbing business .Says effective May 17.

Aqualine <6173.T>: Says it forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS <9532.T>, to cooperate in plumbing repairing services .Says cooperation starts from May 7.

OSAKA GAS issues mid-year and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016 and FY 2017

OSAKA GAS CO LTD:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017.

Idemitsu Kosan to establish joint venture with OSAKA GAS

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd:To establish joint venture in Osaka with Osaka Gas on April 1.The joint venture will be engaged in gas power generation.Says Idemitsu Kosan and Osaka Gas will hold a 33.34 pct stake and a 66.66 pct stake in the joint venture respectively.