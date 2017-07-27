Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Subaru Enterprise to acquire Tokyo-based firm

July 27 (Reuters) - Subaru Enterprise Co Ltd <9632.T>:Says it plans to acquire a Tokyo-based firm on Aug. 1, which is engaged in design of bridges and construction.Says acquisition price is undisclosed .

Toho announces merger between wholly owned units

Toho Co Ltd <9602.T>: Says its wholly owned subsidiary, Toho Stella Co Ltd, will merge with another wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the producing of film pamphlet in Tokyo . After the transaction, Toho Stella will be the surviving company and the other subsidiary will be dissolved .Effective date May 2.

Toho Co's sales seen near projections, likely climbing 2% to around 234 bln yen for year ended in Feb - Nikkei

Nikkei: Toho's net profit likely surged 23% to about 50 billion yen ($450 million) for the year ended in February - Nikkei .Toho Co's sales are seen near projections, likely climbing 2% to around 234 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei.

Toho announces restructure plan for group property business

Toho Co Ltd <9602.T> : Says co's wholly owned unit, Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, plans spin-off of restaurant and theater stores management business to its wholly owned unit Toho Restaurant service Co Ltd, with effective date on Dec. 1 . Says co's wholly owned property maintenance unit, Toho Service Center Co Ltd, plans to merge with a wholly owned construction unit, with effective date on Dec. 1, and the construction unit will be dissolved after the transaction .Co will merge with unit Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017, and the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.

Toho plans to dissolve subsidiary

Toho Co Ltd:To dissolve a Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in film show business, film distribution and promotion business.Effective date on May 31.

Toho to merge with wholly owned subsidiary

Toho Co Ltd:To merge with its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary engaged in leasing and rental of land effective on March 1.Says the subsidiary to be dissolved after the transaction.

Toho raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Toho Co Ltd:Sees year-end dividend of 17.5 yen per share raised from 12.5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending Feb. 2016.

R&I affirms Toho 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook

Toho Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.