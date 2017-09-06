NTT Data Corp (9613.T)
1,292JPY
1:02am EDT
¥11 (+0.86%)
¥1,281
¥1,298
¥1,298
¥1,288
1,485,600
2,765,848
¥1,298
¥1,004
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CloudSense to partner with NTT Data to deliver digital innovation for communications
Tepco to link up with Intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
Nikkei: Tepco to link up with intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei . Tepco also aims to combine its fossil fuel power business with that of regional peer Chubu Electric Power in fiscal 2019-Nikkei .Tepco Power Grid to sign a MOU with an Intel cybersecurity company, NTT Data, Toshiba and others as early as this month- Nikkei. Full Article
R&I removes NTT Data Corp from rating monitor and affirms "AA" with stable outlook -R&I
NTT Data Corp <9613.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I . R&I affirmed rating on the company at "AA" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
NTT Data says FY net profit to fall 23 pct due to restructuring-related charges-Nikkei
NIKKEI- : NTT Data expects to spend about 5 billion yen on systems-related costs next fiscal year and 5 billion yen on rebranding and unifying business processes . NTT Data projects net profit is expected to fall 23% to 49 billion yen as a result of restructuring-related charges . Value of goodwill and intangible assets for ntt data arising from dell deal is still being calculated but is seen at slightly more than 200 billion yen . NTT Data expects to book around 10 billion yen in one-time charges in year ending march 2018 due to cost of integrating dell it services segment .NTT Data projects operating profit will hit 105 billion yen in the year ending march 2017. Full Article
NTT Data Corp's sales likely grew 5 pct for six months ended Sept - Nikkei
Nikkei: NTT Data Corp's operating profit likely rose 30 percent on the year to about 40 billion yen for the six months ended in September - Nikkei . NTT Data Corp's sales apparently grew 5 percent to roughly 780 billion yen for the six months ended in September - Nikkei .NTT Data Corp sees sales rising 2 percent to 1.65 trillion yen, operating profit climbing 4 percent to 105 billion yen for FY ending in March - Nikkei. Full Article
NTT Data Emea Ltd says co, Nefos AG entered agreement
NTT Data EMEA Ltd:Co, Nefos AG entered agreement for NTT Data to buy Nefos. Full Article
NTT's unit says outcome of ToB for NJK
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp <9432.T> : Says its unit NTT data <9613.T> buys 6,165,181 shares in NJK Corp <9748.T> during the period from May 11 to July 7, with acquisition price of 675 yen per share . Settlement date from July 14 . NTT data will raise stake in NJK to 95.79 percent from 51.18 percent .In the previous plan, NTT data aims to fully acquire NJK. Full Article
NTT Data to fully acquire NJK Corp through takeover bid for 4,553,819,325 yen in all
NTT Data Corp <9613.T> and NJK Corp <9748.T> : NTT Data to offer a takeover bid for 6,746,399 shares (or no less than 2,140,300 shares) of NJK Corp [9748.T] . Offering purchase price at 675 yen per share, or 4,553,819,325 yen in all . Offering period from May 11 to July 7 . Settlement starts on July 14 . NTT Data will hold 100 percentage stake (138,182 voting rights) in NJK, up from 51.18 percentage (70,719 voting rights) .NJK will be delisted from the second section of Tokyo Stock Exchange. Full Article
NTT DATA to fully acquire three firms from Dell Inc
NTT DATA CORP:To acquire 1,000 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Systems Corporation from Dell Inc.To acquire 44,400 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Technology & Solutions Limited from Dell Inc.To acquire 2,000,000 shares (100 pct stake) in Dell Services Pte. Ltd. from Dell Inc.Equity acquisition amount (advisory expenses is not included) is $3,055 million.Effective date to be determined. Full Article
