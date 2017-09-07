Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tokyo Dome Corp's sales for Feb-July period likely fell 5 pct - Nikkei

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokyo Dome's operating profit apparently fell 10 pct on the year in the first half through July to around 6 billion yen ($55.2 million) - Nikkei.Tokyo Dome Corp's sales for the February-July period likely slid 5 pct to just over 40 billion yen - Nikkei.Tokyo Dome Corp likely will maintain its full-year forecast - Nikkei‍​.

R&I changes Tokyo Dome's rating to "BBB-" from "BB+" and says stable rating outlook-R&I

July 21 (Reuters) - Tokyo Dome Corp <9681.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) changed the company's rating to "BBB-" from "BB+"-R&I .* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Tokyo Dome's operating profit likely to remain flat in February-April quarter - Nikkei

June 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokyo Dome's operating profit probably remained flat at more than 2 billion yen ($18.2 million) in the February-April quarter - Nikkei.Tokyo Dome Corp will most likely maintain its forecast for the year ending January 2018 - Nikkei‍​.Tokyo Dome Corp's sales, for the February-April quarter, are believed to have fallen 2 percent to just below 19 billion yen - Nikkei.

Tokyo Dome's FY operating profit appears to held steady at nearly 13 bln yen -Nikkei

Nikkei: Tokyo dome's operating profit appears to held steady for year ended Jan at nearly 13 billion yen, better than projected decline of 8% .In the current year through January 2018, revenue and profit are both expected to fall.

Tokyo Dome operating profit is projected to fall 18% to 10.4 bln yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

: Tokyo Dome likely earned a group operating profit of about 6.5 billion yen ($62.5 million) in the February-July half- Nikkei . Tokyo Dome operating profit is projected to fall 18% to 10.4 billion yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Tokyo Dome expects depreciation expenses to shrink by about 800 million yen for the full fiscal year ending in January - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/2ctSv4a) Further company coverage: [9681.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

R&I affirms Tokyo Dome Corp's rating at "BB+" and changes outlook to positive from stable -R&I

Tokyo Dome Corp <9681.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BB+" -R&I .Rating outlook changed to positive from stable -R&I.

Tokyo Dome Corp likely earned a group operating profit of around 2.2 bln yen during three months ended April 30- Nikkei

: Tokyo Dome Corp likely earned a group operating profit of around 2.2 billion yen ($20 million) during the three months ended April 30- Nikkei . Tokyo Dome Corp's sales may exceeded 19 billion yen for the three months ended April 30 - Nikkei . Tokyo Dome Corp's group sales for the full year to January 2017 are projected to drop 4% to 82.3 billion yen - Nikkei . Tokyo Dome Corp's group operating profit for the full year to January 2017 will likely sink 18% to 10.4 billion yen - Nikkei . Tokyo Dome Corp's earnings forecasts do not take into account the Giants' potential Postseason Play - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1TK6psA) Further company coverage: [9681.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

TOKYO DOME to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

TOKYO DOME CORP:To issue a year-end dividend of 6 yen per share to all the shareholders for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2016.Payment date April 28.Says the dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast disclosed on March 11.