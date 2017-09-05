Secom Co Ltd (9735.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Secom's rating at "AA" and says stable outlook -R&I
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Secom Co Ltd <9735.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Secom to buy contact center firm for 26.55 bln yen
Sept 1(Reuters) - Secom Co Ltd <9735.T>:Says it plans to acquire 100 percent voting power in a Tokyo-based contact center firm for 26.55 billion yen.Transaction date on Oct. 2. Full Article
TAIWAN SECOM to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 21
July 5 (Reuters) - TAIWAN SECOM Co Ltd <9917.TW> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21. Full Article
May 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Secom Co Ltd will likely report a group operating profit of some 130 billion Yen ($1.15 billion) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei.Secom Co Ltd's revenue apparently climbed 5 percent to 925 billion yen for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei. Full Article
Secom's unit acquires Irish co Scan Alarms & Security Systems - Nikkei
Nikkei:Secom's unit acquired all outstanding shares in Scan Alarms & Security Systems in Northern Ireland - Nikkei. Full Article
Taiwan Secom Co Ltd <9917.TW>:Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share for 2016. Full Article
Secom Co Ltd is expected to post 7% gain in revenue for nine months ended Dec- Nikkei
Nikkei : Secom Co Ltd's operating profit for the nine months ended December apparently climbed 3% on the year to a record 95 billion yen - Nikkei . Secom Co ltd will likely maintain its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31- Nikkei .Secom Co Ltd is expected to post a 7% gain in revenue to around 665 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei. Full Article
Secom Joshinetsu to fully buy security service unit via stock swap
Secom Joshinetsu Co Ltd <4342.T>: Says it plans to fully buy its Niigata-based security service unit via stock swap . Says the co is holding 61.7 percent stake in the unit at present .Says the merger effective on Oct. 1. Full Article
Secom expected to report 2 pct fall in operating profit for April-June qtr - Nikkei
Nikkei: Secom is expected to report a 2 pct year-on-year drop in operating profit to around 30 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Secom sales apparently increased 8 pct to about 214 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Secom has projected a 3 pct drop in oper profit to 58.7 bln yen for April-Sept period, 1 pct increase to 130 bln yen for FY ending in March - Nikkei. Full Article
Secom announces president and chairman changes
Secom Co Ltd <9735.T>: Appoints Yasuo Nakayama as the new President of the company to replace Hiroshi Ito . Says Shuji Maeda will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company .Says effective date May 11. Full Article
* Secom Co Ltd will likely report a group operating profit of some 130 billion Yen ($1.15 billion) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei