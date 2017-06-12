Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with Konami Gaming Inc
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 04:31pm EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc : :IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with Konami Gaming Inc.International Game Technology - under agreement, Konami Gaming can offer games including patented game features from IGT portfolio.International Game Technology - under agreement, Konami Gaming will pay licensing fees to IGT.  Full Article

Konami Holdings lowers conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 11:35pm EDT 

May 18(Reuters) - Konami Holdings Corp <9766.T>:Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1.  Full Article

Konami Holdings says business restructuring of units and the co to forgive debt of 5 bln yen borrowed by unit
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 11:20pm EDT 

Konami Holdings Corp <9766.T>: Says its unit Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. to transfer arcade game machine's planning, production, manufacture, sale, and lending related business to another unit of the co . Says the change will effective on Nov. 1 .Says the co to forgive debt of 5 billion yen borrowed by the unit that will takeover business from Konami Digital Entertainment.  Full Article

Konami Holdings lowers conversion price to 4549.7 yen for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants
Monday, 9 May 2016 10:36pm EDT 

Konami Holdings Corp <9766.T>:Says Konami Holdings lowered conversion price to 4549.7 yen from 4553 yen for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, effective April 1.  Full Article

KONAMI HOLDINGS raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 10:00pm EST 

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 243,000 mln yen from 228,000 mln yen, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 24,000 mln yen from 17,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 23,500 mln yen from 16,000 mln yen.Confirms the net profit forecast at 9,500 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 68.71 yen from 68.54 yen.Says improved growth in sale of its main game products as the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

KONAMI HOLDINGS completes share repurchase
Thursday, 24 Dec 2015 01:00am EST 

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:Completed repurchase of 3,362,800 shares of its common stock.Shares repurchased at 9,999,899,800 yen in total.Share repurchase period from Dec. 4 to Dec. 22.  Full Article

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION completes share repurchase
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 08:00pm EST 

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:Completes repurchase of 2,218,400 shares of its common stock, at the price of 6,601,958,400 yen in total, on Dec. 4.Plan disclosed on Dec. 3, and this was also part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 3.  Full Article

KONAMI HOLDINGS announces conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 08:10am EST 

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:Issues the conversion price of 4,553 yen per share for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants disclosed on Dec. 3.  Full Article

KONAMI HOLDINGS to repurchase shares
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 02:30am EST 

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:To repurchase up to 4,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing 2.89 pct of outstanding during the period from Dec. 4 to March 31, 2016.Share repurchase price is up to 10 bln yen in total.  Full Article

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION to repurchase shares
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 02:30am EST 

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION:To repurchase up to 3,360,200 shares of its common stock on Dec. 4.Share repurchase price is 2,976 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 3, or 1 bln yen in total.  Full Article

