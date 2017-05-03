Edition:
United States

Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983.T)

9983.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

36,920JPY
1:06am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥400 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥36,520
Open
¥37,000
Day's High
¥37,050
Day's Low
¥36,700
Volume
486,300
Avg. Vol
614,934
52-wk High
¥44,370
52-wk Low
¥30,000

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uniqlo to double its European presence to 100 stores in three years - Nikkei
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 04:05pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Uniqlo to double its european presence to 100 stores in three years - Nikkei.  Full Article

Fast Retailing sees Uniqlo Japan FY same-store sales up 1.8 pct y/y
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 02:35am EDT 

Fast Retailing Co Ltd <9983.T> : Fast Retailing says Uniqlo Japan FY same-store sales expected to rise about 1.8 percent year-on-year . Fast Retailing says Greater China, Southeast Asia expected to lead growth at Uniqlo International this FY . Fast Retailing says profit at GU brand expected to rise in H2, but still down for full year Further company coverage: [9983.T] (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Sam Nussey) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/ChrisGallagher4; 81-3-6441-1842; Reuters Messaging: chris.gallagher.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).  Full Article

Fast Retailing raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Thursday, 7 Apr 2016 02:01am EDT 

Fast Retailing Co Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 185 yen per share from 165 yen per share for the FY ending Aug. 2016.  Full Article

Fast Retailing to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 7 Apr 2016 02:01am EDT 

Fast Retailing Co Ltd:Resolved to issue mid-year dividend of 185 yen per share for the FY ending Aug. 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of Feb. 29.Dividend payment date May 11.Says the mid-year dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast.  Full Article

Fast Retailing to issue 1st 2nd 3rd and 4th series unsecured corporate bonds
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 02:30am EST 

Fast Retailing Co Ltd:To issue 1st series unsecured corporate bond worth of 30 bln yen with coupon rate 0.110 pct per annum and maturity date Dec. 18, 2018.To issue 2nd series unsecured corporate bond worth of 100 bln yen with coupon rate 0.291 pct per annum and maturity date Dec. 18, 2020.To issue 3rd series unsecured corporate bond worth of 50 bln yen with coupon rate 0.491 pct per annum and maturity date Dec. 18, 2022.To issue 4th series unsecured corporate bond worth of 70 bln yen with coupon rate 0.749 pct per annum and maturity date Dec. 18, 2025.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.  Full Article

Fast Retailing to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 03:30am EST 

Fast Retailing Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 175 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2015.Payment date Nov. 11.Says the dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Fast Retailing Co Ltd News

Nikkei hits 21-yr high as foreigners seen betting on Abe win, Fast Retailing surges

* Event-driven funds likely chase market higher pre-vote - analyst

» More 9983.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials