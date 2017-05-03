Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uniqlo to double its European presence to 100 stores in three years - Nikkei

May 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Uniqlo to double its european presence to 100 stores in three years - Nikkei.

Fast Retailing sees Uniqlo Japan FY same-store sales up 1.8 pct y/y

Fast Retailing Co Ltd <9983.T> : Fast Retailing says Uniqlo Japan FY same-store sales expected to rise about 1.8 percent year-on-year . Fast Retailing says Greater China, Southeast Asia expected to lead growth at Uniqlo International this FY . Fast Retailing says profit at GU brand expected to rise in H2, but still down for full year

Fast Retailing raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Fast Retailing Co Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 185 yen per share from 165 yen per share for the FY ending Aug. 2016.

Fast Retailing to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016

Fast Retailing Co Ltd:Resolved to issue mid-year dividend of 185 yen per share for the FY ending Aug. 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of Feb. 29.Dividend payment date May 11.Says the mid-year dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast.

Fast Retailing to issue 1st 2nd 3rd and 4th series unsecured corporate bonds

Fast Retailing Co Ltd:To issue 1st series unsecured corporate bond worth of 30 bln yen with coupon rate 0.110 pct per annum and maturity date Dec. 18, 2018.To issue 2nd series unsecured corporate bond worth of 100 bln yen with coupon rate 0.291 pct per annum and maturity date Dec. 18, 2020.To issue 3rd series unsecured corporate bond worth of 50 bln yen with coupon rate 0.491 pct per annum and maturity date Dec. 18, 2022.To issue 4th series unsecured corporate bond worth of 70 bln yen with coupon rate 0.749 pct per annum and maturity date Dec. 18, 2025.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.

Fast Retailing to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

Fast Retailing Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 175 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2015.Payment date Nov. 11.Says the dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast.