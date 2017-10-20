SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Softbank plans second Vision Fund of about $200 bln - WSJ
Oct 20 (Reuters) - :Softbank is floating tentative plans for second Vision Fund that could be about $200 billion in size - WSJ citing a source. Full Article
Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund - Nikkei, citing CEO
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund. Full Article
Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Co is launching its venture capital arm
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp <9984.T>:Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Company is launching a venture capital arm of its business.Mubadala says the venture capital initiative will sit within mubadala capital, mubadala's financial investment arm.Mubadala says new capital arm to initially oversee Mubadala ventures fund i, a $400 million capital fund with Mubadala & Softbank as main investors.Mubadala says new capital arm to initially oversee a $200 million ventures fund of funds that will invest in both established and emerging fund managers.Mubadala says new venture capital arm will be overseeing & managing Mubadala's $15 billion commitment to Softbank vision fund. Full Article
LendLease Group establishes a JV with Softbank Group
Oct 17 (Reuters) - LendLease Group
Softbank reaches broad agreement to merge Sprint unit with T-Mobile US - Nikkei
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Softbank Group has reached a broad agreement to merge its Sprint unit with T-Mobile US - Nikkei. Full Article
Petuum says closed $93 mln in Series B funding led by a unit of SoftBank
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Petuum Inc::Petuum closes $93 million in Series B funding led by SoftBank.Closed $93 million in Series B funding led by a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. Full Article
Softbank submits report on Arm merger undertakings
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp <9984.T>:Softbank group corp - post-offer undertakings.Each of arm and softbank must comply with terms of hq and employee post-offer undertakings and must complete any course of action it has committed to within relevant time periods. Full Article
WELLSPRING LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH SOFTBANK CORP
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wellspring::SAYS ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A FORMAL PARTNERSHIP WITH SOFTBANK CORP TO DELIVER SOFTWARE FOR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, INNOVATION MANAGEMENT. Full Article
SoftBank plots deals to build $300 bln asset-management arm- Bloomberg
Sept 29 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>:SoftBank plots deals to build $300 billion asset-management arm- Bloomberg,citing sources.SoftBank has discussed various investments in financial sector, including stakes in major private equity shops such as KKR- Bloomberg,citing sources. Full Article
SoftBank Group says issue of foreign currency denominated senior notes
Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>:* Says it will issue 2024 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $1.35 billion and 2027 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $2 billion, with a term of 7 years and 10 years respectively .* Says coupon rate of 4.75 percent and 5.125 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2024 and Sept. 19, 2027.* Payment date on Sept. 19 .* Says it will issue 2025 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 1.5 billion euros and 2029 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 0.75 billion euros .* Says coupon rate of 3.125 percent and 4 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2025 and Sept. 19, 2029.* Payment date on Sept. 19 .* Says bonds are offered on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment . Full Article
