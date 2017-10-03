AA PLC (AAAA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Aa Plc :‍parvus asset management europe limited raises stake in co to 23.8 percent from 21.14 percent sept 29 - filings.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - AA Plc :‍PARVUS ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE LIMITED RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 21.14 PERCENT FROM 19.35 PERCENT- FILING​.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - AA PLC ::WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 14.21 PERCENT FROM 13.29 PERCENT -FILING.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aa Plc :Interim results for six months ended 31 July 2017.Simon Breakwell has been appointed permanent chief executive officer.Trading EBITDA up 1% to 193 million pounds ($260.14 million) reflecting gains in insurance broking as well as reduced head office costs.Trading revenue rose 1% to 471 million pounds reflecting growth in both insurance broking and underwriting.Membership base rose to 3,325,000 (h1 17: 3,321,000) driven by a 13% increase in new members and stable retention.Motor insurance policy numbers grew 8% to 616,000 (h1 17: 572,000).Interim dividend maintained at 3.6 pence per share.Investment required in current financial year to result in EBITDA of between 390 million pounds and 395 million pounds assuming utilisation rates are consistent with recent years.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aa Plc :AA PLC - PRESS SPECULATION.‍NOTES YESTERDAY'S PRESS SPECULATION ON A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH HASTINGS INVOLVING ITS INSURANCE BUSINESS​.‍REGULARLY REVIEWS ALL STRATEGIC OPTIONS, INCLUDING WHETHER A SPIN-OFF OF ANY OF ITS BUSINESS LINES WOULD UNLOCK FURTHER VALUE​.‍CONFIRM THAT WE DID HAVE PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH HASTINGS IN EARLY SUMMER TO EXPLORE A POSSIBLE COMBINATION OF AA'S INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH HASTINGS​.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - AA Plc ::BOB MACKENZIE HAS BEEN REMOVED BY BOARD FROM HIS ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN.BOB MACKENZIE REMOVED FOR GROSS MISCONDUCT, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.‍JOHN LEACH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN​.‍SIMON BREAKWELL HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE​.‍ALREADY BEGUN PROCESS OF SPLITTING COMBINED ROLES OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AS COMPANY NEARS END OF TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME​.‍NOMINATION COMMITTEE WILL NOW ACCELERATE THIS APPOINTMENT OF A CHIEF EXECUTIVE​.SAYS EXPECT FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH THAT OF LAST FINANCIAL YEAR.ANDREW BLOWERS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, REPLACING JOHN LEACH.

July 4 (Reuters) - AA Plc ::Announces a proposed refinancing package in line with group's strategy to reduce overall borrowings and associated interest costs.Issuer is expecting to issue up to £250m of fixed-rate class a notes with a six year tenor.

Aa Plc : Final results for the year ended 31 january 2017 . New business volumes grew 14% . Ias 19 valuation of group's pension schemes was £395m at 31 january, significantly below july 2016 level of £622m . We have proposed changes to our uk pension arrangements which would mitigate current and future liabilities whilst preserving benefits a defined benefit scheme . We expect triennial review of uk schemes to conclude by end of june 2017 . A positive start to 2018 financial year . Trading revenue 1 (£m) 940 925 . Trading ebitda 2 (£m) 403 402 . Trading ebitda margin 3 (%) 42.9 43.5 . Operating profit 4 (£m) 284 297 . Profit after tax 4 (£m) 74 (1) .Dividends per share (p) 9.3 9.0 +3.3%.

Aa Plc : Trading in line with expectations . Transformation on track - membership growth reverses long-standing decline .Paid personal memberships at 31 january 2017 was 3,335,000, a rise of 0.4% since 31 july 2016.