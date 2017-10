Aumann AG (AAGG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AUMANN AG :DGAP-ADHOC: AUMANN AG ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS.‍REVENUES IN FIRST NINE MONTHS GROW BY 24.1% TO EUR140.3 MILLION​.‍9MTH EBIT GROWS BY 26.4% TO EUR15.1 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR​.9MTH ‍ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTS TO EUR135.3 MILLION​.‍BASED ON ACQUISITION OF USK, EXPECTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR 2017 GROW TO MORE THAN EUR210 MILLION​.‍EBIT FOR FULL YEAR IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE EUR20 MILLION AND THEREFORE LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST​.

MBB SE says unit Aumann acquires USK Karl Utz Sondermaschinen GmbH

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MBB SE ::SUBSIDIARY AUMANN AG << >> ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND MODIFIES THE FORECAST FOR THE YEAR 2017.‍AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION OF USK, ANNUALISED REVENUE OF MBB GROUP AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN EUR450 MLN​.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - AUMANN AG ::H1 NET RESULT EUR 8.5 MILLION.H1 EBIT MARGIN INCREASED BY 1.8 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 12.6%, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN EBIT OF 12.3 MILLION EUROS ‍​.WITH A GROWTH OF 35.3% COMPARED TO YEAR AGO, WE WERE ABLE TO ACHIEVE SALES OF 98.0 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS ‍​.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - AUMANN AG ::DGAP-NEWS: AUMANN AG: AUMANN INCREASES REVENUE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 BY MORE THAN 35%.REVENUE GROWS TO EUR98.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF-YEAR.‍ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO EUR107.4 MILLION AT END OF HALF-YEAR AND ORDER BACKLOG REACHED EUR141.7 MILLION​.EARNINGS PER SHARE REACHED EUR0.61 IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017.H1 ‍EBIT INCREASED BY 57.3% TO EUR12.3 MILLION COMPARED TO AN EBIT OF EUR7.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF PREVIOUS YEAR​.

Aumann Q1 revenues of 50.5 mln euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Aumann AG ::Grows by more than 30% in first quarter 2017 and increases its profitability.Revenues of 50.5 million euros ($55.47 million)in Q1 of 2017.Q1 EBIT increased by 64.1% to 6.4 million euros compared to an EBIT of 3.9 million euros in Q1 of previous year.

Aumann AG : Said on Monday greenshoe option provided by the selling shareholders and consisting of 780,000 shares had been exercised in full .The free float will amount to 46.4 pct after the end of the lock up periods.

Aumann AG :dgap-adhoc: IPO of Aumann AG: offer price per share set at 42.00 euros at the upper end of the price range.