Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)

Anglo American says ‍Volcan Investments raises stake in co to 19.35 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc :‍VOLCAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED RAISES STAKE TO 19.35 PERCENT FROM 12.08 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING ​.

South Africa's Solidarity says Chamber of Mines makes a favourable wage offer

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY::SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY - ON MONDAY, RECEIVED A FAVOURABLE WAGE OFFER FROM CHAMBER OF MINES.SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY - WAGE OFFER RANGES BETWEEN 5,5 PCT AND 7.5 PCT DEPENDING ON EMPLOYEE'S JOB LEVEL WITHIN CATEGORY 4 TO 8, AND ALSO APPLIES TO MINERS, ARTISANS AND OFFICIALS.SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY: OFFER INVOLVES A 7,5 PCT WAGE INCREASE AT ANGLO, EXXARO AND GLENCORE MINING HOUSES; A 7 PCT INCREASE AT KANGRA MINING HOUSE; AND A 5 PCT INCREASE AT BOTH DELMAS AND MSOBO.

Anglo American launches tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities​

Sept 6 (Reuters) - ANGLO AMERICAN PLC ::LAUNCHES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN U.S. DOLLAR SECURITIES​.‍TENDER OFFERS ARE BEING MADE BY COMPANY AS PART OF COMPANY'S ONGOING PRO-ACTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT​.RESULTS OF TENDER OFFERS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017.

‍De Beers to invest over $140 mln in marketing this year

Aug 29 (Reuters) - DE BEERS GROUP::TO MAKE LARGEST INVESTMENT IN DIAMOND MARKETING SINCE 2008​.‍$140M SPEND FOCUSED ON UNITED STATES, CHINA AND INDIA​.

Anglo American says De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2017 amounts to $572 mln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc ::‍VALUE OF ROUGH DIAMOND SALES (GLOBAL SIGHTHOLDER SALES AND AUCTION SALES) FOR DE BEERS' SIXTH SALES CYCLE OF 2017, AMOUNTING TO $572 MILLION​.‍"WITH DIWALI BEING EARLIER THAN NORMAL IN 2017, WE SAW SOME DEMAND FROM INDIAN DIAMANTAIRES PULLED FORWARD FROM SIGHT 7" -CEO DE BEERS​.

Anglo American resumes dividend payment

July 27 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.48 USDPER SHARE.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SAYS NET DEBT REDUCED TO $6.2 BILLION AS OF JUNE 30 2017.HY UNDERLYING EBITDA* OF $4.1 BILLION, A 68% INCREASE (H1 2016: $2.5 BILLION).HY UNDERLYING EARNINGS OF $1,536 MILLION VERSUS $698 MILLION LAST YEAR.HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.4 BILLION (H1 2016: $0.8 BILLION LOSS).DIVIDEND RESUMED AS NET DEBT REDUCED TO $6.2 BILLION, DRIVEN BY $2.7 BILLION FREE CASH FLOW.DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 48 US CENTS PER SHARE FOR FIRST HALF YEAR.HY NET FINANCE COSTS, BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS AND REMEASUREMENTS, EXCLUDING ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES, WERE $217 MILLION (H1 2016: $109 MILLION).CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2017 FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BILLION, $0.2 BILLION LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $2.5 BILLION."GROUP HAS REACHED ITS NET DEBT AND GEARING TARGETS EARLIER THAN EXPECTED AND IS THUS IN A POSITION TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS".

Kumba Iron appoints Mandla Gantsho as independent director and chairman designate

July 25 (Reuters) - KUMBA IRON ORE LTD ::FANI TITI INTENDS TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.MANDLA GANTSHO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE.GANTSHO WILL JOIN BOARD ON 1 AUGUST 2017 AND WILL SUCCEED TITI AS CHAIRMAN ON 1 OCTOBER 2017, AFTER HANDOVER PERIOD OF TWO MONTHS.

Anglo American raises FY Kumba iron ore production guidance

July 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc :Says full year copper production guidance remains unchanged at 570,000 - 600,000 tonnes .HY copper production volumes of 283,400 tonnes versus 291,000 tonnes.HY total platinum production of ‍​1.19 million ounces versus. 1.15 million ounces.Increased FY production guidance for Kumba iron ore and are on track to deliver full year guidance across rest of products.Q2 rough diamond production increased by 36 pct to 8.7 million carats in line with higher production forecast for 2017.Says FY platinum ‍production guidance (metal in concentrate) remains unchanged at 2.35 - 2.40 million ounces​.In De Beers, full year production guidance remains unchanged at 31-33 million carats.Says copper sales volumes in H1 2017 were impacted by temporary port closures in Chile.

Anglo American says value of De Beers' rough diamond cycle 5 sales at $530 mln

June 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc ::Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' fifth sales cycle of 2017 .‍Value of rough diamond sales (global sightholder sales and auction sales) for De Beers' fifth sales cycle of 2017, amounting to $530 million​."We saw continued good demand for de beers rough diamonds in fifth sales cycle of year" - CEO of De Beers​.

Anglo American names Stuart Chambers as chairman

June 7 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc ::Appoints Stuart Chambers as chairman .‍Chambers will join board of Anglo American as a non-executive director and chairman designate on Sept. 1, 2017​.Chambers will become chairman on Nov. 1, 2017​.‍john Parker will step down from board on Oct. 31, 2017​.